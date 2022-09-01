Bungie fixes Resilience bug, Quicksilver Storm, and Heavy grenade launchers in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Warlocks and Titans can finally try out their Arc subclasses as intended after today’s hotfix patched an issue that affected their damage reduction when using the thunder-based subclasses. The update also solved two particularly pervasive issues involving Heavy grenade launchers and the new Lightfall Exotic Quicksilver Storm, with most Heavy grenade launchers being disabled fully and the Quicksilver Storm being unusable in raids and dungeons.

The rework of Arc-based subclasses (called Arc 3.0) was one of the highlights of the ongoing Season of Plunder, which kicked off last week. The initial patch deployed with a bug that stopped Titans and Warlocks from getting any damage reduction from their Resilience stat when using their Arc subclasses, however. Hunters were not affected by the bug, which has been fixed today, according to the hotfix notes.

In addition to the Resilience bug, today’s hotfix also tweaked the damage for Heavy grenade launchers and reenabled the Quicksilver Storm Exotic. Heavy grenade launchers were doing far more damage than intended, with up to 250 percent extra firepower. These weapons were slated to receive a minor 10-percent buff during Season of Plunder, though the actual increase during the first days of the season was far higher than the intended value.

The Quicksilver Storm Exotic auto rifle, on the other hand, was disabled in raids and dungeons only (as opposed to being unavailable in all activities like grenade launchers). The bug allowed the weapon to “circumvents particular mechanics,” according to Bungie’s support page, and fans speculated it could circumvent the wiping mechanic in the game. The auto rifle was also disabled on the eve of the Race to World First in the King’s Fall raid, reprised from Destiny, and having a weapon that would allow players to circumvent the enrage mechanics in the game would jeopardize the race and the raid’s contest mode.

Bungie also touched on Arc Hunters’ survivability in PvP when dodging with the Flow State Aspect and the Arc Staff Super, which gave them a whopping 96 percent reduction in damage. The hotfix notes don’t specify the intended value but say the issue caused the damage resistance from dodging to be “significantly higher than intended in PvP.”

As part of the PvP tweaks, the hotfix also nerfed the damage reduction that the Omnioculus Hunter Exotic and the Whisper of Chains Stasis Fragment gave in the Crucible. Omnioculus in particular had become fairly pervasive in PvP due to how easy it was to activate its damage reduction, which could reach up to 25 percent. Here are the new values, according to the hotfix notes: