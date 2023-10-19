Bungie claims leaked Exotic changes in Destiny 2 are ‘small part of larger tweaks’

On Oct. 17, Festival of the Lost kicked off in Destiny 2 and along with it, some Exotic armor pieces got their descriptions updated. Bungie has confirmed this was an unintended mistake and even more changes await us in Season 23.

The Destiny 2 team posted a thread on Reddit on Oct. 18 addressing the issue saying: “Some Exotic armor changes coming in Season 23 were shown a little earlier than anticipated” and adding that this preview is “a small part of larger tweaks on the way, for all classes, that we’re excited to share soon.”

This is great news because so far four out of six leaked Exotics belonged to Hunters. If this is truly only a small part of the changes awaiting us in the upcoming season, we are all in for some major sandbox changes and lots of build crafting.

The Exotic gear with updated descriptions included Shards of Galanor, Celestian Nighthawk, ST0MP-EE5, Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves, Synthoceps, and Karnstein Armlets. Most of them are planned to receive buffs next season, although how substantial those buffs will be remains to be seen.

Bungie also highlighted that regardless of the descriptions, all the “updated” Exotics will function as they did before with no gameplay changes except for Young Ahamkara’s Spine and Antaeus Wards since those were officially mentioned in the patch notes of the v7.2.5 update.

As a Hunter main, I’m looking forward to rediscovering some of the Solar Exotics but also curious about what Bungie has prepared for other classes. Given that Season 23 will include updates to Stasis, I’d like to see armor like Ballidorse Wrathweavers get some more love.

