Bungie accidentally leaked potential exotic buffs coming to Destiny 2

With the release of this year’s Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2 on Oct. 17, players noticed several Exotic armor pieces have updated descriptions. Since this wasn’t mentioned anywhere in the patch notes, it seems Bungie messed up and gave us a sneak peek of upcoming changes.

The community found six Exotic armor pieces with leaked descriptions and one of the biggest changes will affect Hunter’s ST0MP-EE5. The updated Exotic legs will give damage reduction when airborne and it appears the nerf requiring Hunters to have a charged class ability is also reverted.

We don’t how the damage reduction part will work since it is described as “take less damage from combatants when airborne” with the word “combatants” occasionally used for both PvE and PvP. Fans mentioned the change is likely aimed at encouraging the use of ST0MP-EE5 in PvE specifically, but we will have to wait and see.

Apart from ST0MP-EE5, there are a few other substantial changes. Shards of Galanor will decrease the cooldown of your Super with Throwing Knife’s final blows, which can potentially create fun builds to spam Blade Barrage even more often.

Celestial Nighthawk will have a very similar effect but instead of melee final blows you will need to do precision final blows to reduce Super’s cooldown, allowing you to lean more into the sharpshooter fantasy.

At the moment, the changes are only in descriptions. The Exotics behave as they would before, which is something you should be aware of when jumping into the game this week. Fallout Plays did some brief testing with ST0MP-EE5 and they are still the same old nerfed boots we had for the past months.

This likely means the gameplay changes to these Exotics will be coming later in season 23. Especially since the Synthoceps change from the Reddit post was already announced in a blog post on Sept. 14. Hunters rejoice, because the next season promises to be fun.

