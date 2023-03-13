The best Titan Exotics in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Every Destiny 2 class is proud of itself and thinks that it’s the best in the solar system. But no one does it as loudly and with more force than the Titans.

Titans are bulkier and punchier than ever in Lightfall, but they also have more tools than ever before, thanks to Strand and a massive suite of Exotic armors that can be maximized in the expansion’s new buildcrafting system.

These are the best armors to build around for your Titan in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Best Titan Exotic armor in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Helmet – Loreley Splendor Helm

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Cauterizing Flame – When you are critically wounded with full class ability energy or when you cast a Barricade, create a Sunspot at your location that has improved restoration effects.

One of the best overall armors for endgame content, Solar Titans become nearly unkillable with all of their healing Sunspots spinning around on the floor.

Helmet – Mask of the Quiet One

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Dreaded Visage – Grants ability energy when you’re damaged. When critically wounded, regain maximum health on kills.

Your Barricade will be coming back in droves with this helmet, which also has some really cool healing capabilities for the Void subclass.

Gauntlets – Second Chance

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Myrmidon’s Reach – Gain a second charge of your Shield Throw melee, which becomes shield-piercing and stuns Barrier Champions.

Melee-centric Void builds can have a ton of fun with these Gauntlets.

Gauntlets – Ursa Furiosa

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Ursine Guard – Move faster while guarding when Sentinel Shield is active. Guarded damage converts to Super energy when the Super ends.

Although the Ward of Dawn bubble is most popular among Void builds, the Sentinel Shield damage buff is also quite fun and does a wonderful job at protecting teammates, which is the Titan’s forte, other than punching things.

Chest – Cuirass of the Falling Star

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Glorious Charge – Greatly increases your Thundercrash impact damage. Gain an overshield that lasts longer the farther you travel before striking a target.

Boss DPS has never been more fun with this chest piece that basically turns you into a human missile with the Thundercrash Arc Super.

Chest – Hallowfire Heart

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Sunfire Furnace – Improves the recharge rate of your Solar abilities. Greatly improves recharge rate while your Super is charged. Provides a small benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of all weapons.

While Heart of Inmost Light isn’t what it used to be after a nerf in Lightfall, Hallowfire Heart kind of recreates that success, albeit only with the Solar class.

Legs – Abeyant Leap

Screengrab via Bungie

Armor perk: Puppeteer’s Control – Drengr’s Lash spawns two additional projectiles, tracks targets more aggressively, and travels farther. Gain Woven mail when suspending targets.

As of Lightfall’s launch, this is the only Exotic armor that specifically pairs with the new Strand subclass. You will be spawning a lot of Threadlings with these boots, which are best when your Resilience stat is highest.