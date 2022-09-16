Allied Demand god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

"Rest satisfied with doing well, and leave others to talk of you as they please."

The Legendary sidearm, Allied Demand, is the perfect kinetic weapon item in Destiny 2 for the silent and deadly type of Guardian. Allied Demand is well-rounded, reliable and sturdy, as indicated by its Adaptive Frame archetype.

Destiny 2 players can acquire Allied Demand via the Iron Banner, which means it comes with the Skulking Wolf basic origin trait that grants enhanced radar and removes you from enemy radar after acquiring finishing blows at low health. The weapon also features the same base stats as the original version released during Warmind, including its exceptional fire rate and aim assistance.

Image via Bungie

But the ideal perk combination can make this weapon even more daunting. Here’s the god rolls for Allied Demand and the best perks you can equip on the legendary sidearm.

Allied Demand god roll

Barrel: Fluted Barrel or Smallbore

Fluted Barrel or Smallbore Mag: Flared Magwell

Flared Magwell Third column: Rapid Hit

Rapid Hit Fourth column: Multikill Clip or Eye of the Storm

This god roll drastically increases the stability, handling, and reload speed of Allied Demand; three statistics that drastically need help. The Fluted Barrel increases both stability and handling, but if range is more of a concern for PvP activities, then definitely consider Smallbore instead.

Both Flared Magwell and Rapid Hit are ideal for either PvE or PvP activities, gifting players huge boosts to both stability and reload speed. Multikill Clip is a tremendous damage boost you can easily acquire in PvE activities, but Eye of the Storm is more ideal for tougher PvE challenges and PvP activities.

How to get Allied Demand in Destiny 2

Allied Demand can be earned by earning drops from completing Iron Banner matches and earning rank-up packages (by playing Iron Banner) from Lord Saladin.