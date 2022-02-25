All Throne World weapons in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen added dozens of new guns, all from a variety of sources found within the game’s new locations and activities.

Sticking with The Witch Queen’s detective theme, the weapons found in Savathûn’s Throne World are named appropriately, with a notably investigative motif. They’re pretty clever and their designs are also unique, with a distinct design and weapon sounds.

Throne World weapons have a few different sources. They can be found via upgrade packages at Fynch, as daily rotating rewards for the Wellspring activity, and others are unlocked from finishing quests at the investigation board at the Enclave on Mars. They can also be crafted at the Enclave once their Pattern is unlocked via various sources in gameplay.

All Throne World weapons are identifiable by their periodic table theme, along with their intrinsic perk, Psychohack, which is a perk that lowers a target’s damage output for a short duration when dealing sustained damage to it.

Here are all the Throne World guns added in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Come to Pass

Screengrab via Bungie

Pointed Inquiry

Screengrab via Bungie

Empirical Evidence

Screengrab via Bungie

Forensic Nightmare

Screengrab via Bungie

Fel Taradiddle

Screengrab via Bungie

Likely Suspect

Screengrab via Bungie

Father’s Sins

Screengrab via Bungie

Tarnation

Screengrab via Bungie

Red Herring