The latest Exotic mission released in Destiny 2 with Season of the Seraph no doubt draws players in with its grand vistas and the promise of the Revision Zero Exotic pulse rifle, but there’s more than meets the eye in this orbital platform. Operation: Seraph’s Shield—like the Exotic missions that precede it—features a wealth of secrets tucked away throughout it, one of which being bonus chests that contain seasonal gear.

There appear to be four bonus chests in total if the seasonal triumph attributed to them is anything to go by, but in week one, only a few of those chests are accessible. These can be a great way to farm additional rolls of the seasonal and IKELOS weapons with no cost, and one of these secret chests even appears to award a drop with Deepsight Resonance once a week per account.

To find the remainder of the bonus chests, players will no doubt require the Tactical Armor and Security Clearance upgrades from the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M. These are currently unavailable to purchase as of the launch of Operation: Seraph’s Shield, so we will have to wait a few weeks to uncover every hidden path and compartment within the Seraph Station.

All the secret chest locations in Operation: Seraph’s Shield in Destiny 2

Warsat Control Nexus

Screengrab via Bungie

In the final room of Operation: Seraph’s Shield, located on the right side of the panel where you upload the virus, is the main secret chest available in this Exotic mission. This chest can only be collected once per week and will reward you with a seasonal weapon that has Deepsight Resonance, while other bonus chests featured on the Seraph Station.

Because of its more lucrative reward, it requires a few extra steps to acquire. The door it sits behind will be closed unless you bypass its security earlier in the mission.

To do this, you will need to disable a group of small drones located somewhere in the Engineering Sector of the mission. These drones come in packs of four or five, working maintenance on one of the sections of Seraph Station together. You disable them by shooting them, but you will need to shoot them in the correct order if you want to successfully bypass security with their destruction.

You can figure out the order by using the Scanner augment. With the Scanner augment equipped, one of the drones will be highlighted in yellow. Shoot this drone and then another drone will be highlighted for disabling, giving you an order to follow that must be kept to. Destroy the wrong one and you will fail to open the door at the end of the mission.

The potential locations of the drones can be found here:

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Engineering Sector (First Operator room)

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

The second secret chest can be found in the first area after the introduction of the Operator augment. Behind the room that contains the two Hive Shriekers that need to be killed is a doorway blockaded by a laser fence. You will need the Tactical Armor upgrade from the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M to pass through this traditionally, but it can be passed through via certain mechanics such as the heavy attack of the Falling Guillotine sword or a Blink jump ability.

Once inside, the bonus chest is tucked away down one of the short hallways. This chest will only reward you with a seasonal weapon, with no guaranteed Deepsight Resonance unlike the first one. Within this room is also one of the yellow Clovis drones that need to be destroyed with the Revision Zero Exotic pulse rifle for a separate triumph.

This article will be updated as more bonus chests become available within Operation: Seraph’s Shield.