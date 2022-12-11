All new weapons in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Destiny 2

The arrival of a new dungeon means a fresh batch of guns in Destiny 2, and Spire of the Watcher is no different. The season 19 dungeon brought players four new guns made by Tex Mechanica. This time, though, they’re Legendary instead of Exotic, which opens up a good deal of loadout options.

In addition to the four Legendary Tex Mechanica guns, players can also get their hands on two reissued Seventh Seraph weapons: the Carbine and the Officer Revolver. While they’re not new, they do come with a suite of new perks, including some that were previously exclusive to Deep Stone Crypt weapons.

To round out the cowboy theme, the intro to the dungeon is set on the arid surface of Mars and players can get some cowboy-themed armor for all classes—provided they head inside the dungeon and destroy the threat within.

Here are all the weapons you can earn from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Destiny 2, including the reissues Seventh Seraph weapons.

All new weapons in Destiny 2‘s Spire of the Watcher dungeon

Hierarchy of Needs (Exotic, bow, Solar)

The Spire of the Watcher Exotic, Hierarchy of Needs, adds another bow to the mix—and arguably one as unique as its Solar cousin, Ticcu’s Divination from Season of the Chosen. Hierarchy of Needs brings some built-in synergy, requiring players to get kills or land precision shots to make the most out of it.

The bow’s intrinsic trait, Guidance Ring, builds Guidance Ring energy on precision shots and final blows. Once the bar is fully charged, hip-firing the bow creates a Guidance Ring. Its unique perk, Apollonic Tangent, kicks in after you’ve set a Guidance Ring. Thanks to the perk, arrows that travel through the ring “release seeking projectiles, which do more damage based on distance traveled,” its in-game description reads.

Long Arm (Scout rifle, 120rpm, Arc)

Screengrab via Bungie

Fans who wanted a Legendary version of Dead Man’s Tale finally have their wish come true. Long Arm brings a hard-hitting option to Arc scout rifles, outweighing Season of Plunder’s Tarnished Mettle when it comes to raw firepower. The ever-present Rapid Hit and Explosive Payload combination is also available in Long Arm, but players can also find other useful pairings such as Subsistence and the now-buffed Dragonfly. As a bonus, it reloads two rounds at a time, just like Dead Man’s Tale.

Wilderflight (Breech-loading grenade launcher, Double Fire, Void)

Screengrab via Bungie

Wilderflight brings a new frame to the mix: the Double Fire frame, which fires two grenades per trigger pull. As a bonus, it can also roll some favorites, including Blinding Grenades, Auto-Loading Holster, and Disruption Break. Its Void element means players have a competition for Truthteller and the spot for a good, un-sunset Arc Special GL is still open.

Liminal Vigil (Sidearm, 325rpm Aggressive Burst, Stasis)

Screengrab via Bungie

Though a sidearm may seem like an unappealing choice at first, Liminal Vigil might just surprise you. Its two-round burst makes it potentially deadly and gives the weapon a delightfully cadenced feel. Though firing it feels good, its possible perk pool makes Liminal Vigil almost seem too good to be true. The Spire of the Watcher sidearm can roll with Headstone and Desperado simultaneously, as shown by community manager Dylan “dmg_04” Gafner. This means one headshot will both create a Stasis Crystal and considerably boost your rate of fire.

Terminus Horizon (Machine gun, 360rpm, Arc)

Screengrab via Bungie

The 360rpm fire rate brings this weapon more in line with the slower firing pattern you’d expect from cowboy weapons, but this doesn’t mean there’s no way to improve it. Terminus Horizon can roll Cascade Point, which increases this weapon’s rate of fire temporarily after killing enemies or landing sustained precision hits with other weapons. Machine guns are still in a somewhat odd spot despite Bungie adding so many of them to the loot pool, but Terminus Horizon may be a good choice.

Seventh Seraph Carbine (Auto rifle, Kinetic, 450rpm)

Screengrab via Bungie

Though not a new weapon, the Seventh Seraph Carbine returned with the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, just like how Duality brought back the Fixed Odds MG and the Epicurean fusion rifle. For this one, though, you can expect Reconstruction possibly paired with Target Lock and Swashbuckler.

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver (Hand cannon, Kinetic, 180rpm)

Screengrab via Bungie

You can find some good pairings in the Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver, but this being a 180rpm doesn’t exactly help its case. It’s up against Season of the Lost’s Vulpecula and the Crucible’s Survivor’s Epitaph, for instance, which also boast solid perk pools—and that’s without including the several 140rpm hand cannons available in the Kinetic slot.