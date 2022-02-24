All Lucent Moth Locations for Lepidopterist Triumph in Destiny 2

Most Destiny 2 locations have animals as hidden collectibles, and Savathûn’s Throne World is no different. Much like the cats in the Dreaming City, rabbits on the Moon, or penguins in Europa, The Witch Queen‘s destination has another secret of its own: Lucent Months, a type of collectible that will yield players the Lepidopterist Triumph in Savathûn’s Throne World.

These Lucent Moths are hidden—sometimes behind an enemy mob, sometimes with Deepsight—but can be gathered after players figure out what’s needed to discover them. Based on the Triumph’s tooltip, there are 10 Lucent Moths spread out, and there will likely be new ones available every week.

To get some tips on their locations, go up the slope leading to Fynch and make a right to head inside a cave. There, the game will tell you the locations of some of the nearby moths and will let you add them to your collection, similarly to the penguin room below Charon’s Crossing in Europa.

Here’s how to find all Lucent Moths in Destiny 2. We will update this article when new Lucent Moths come up.

Moth one: Quagmire

The first one is fairly easy to find. Go towards the Extraction Lost Sector in Quagmire. Instead of heading inside, however, make a right and look in a tunnel to find a blocked wall on the right side, a small mob of Hive, and a boss. Kill the boss to lift the veil on the barrier and grab the first Lucent Moth for your collection.

Moth two: Apothecary

Once you’re in Apothecary, climb up the stairs and go across the zone. Do not go inside the palace. Instead, look for a Deepsight node on a walkway and trigger it to reveal five Hive runes scattered near you. Once you shoot all five, the second Lucent Moth should pop up.

If you’re looking to get to Apothecary, the least confusing way to this Lucent Moth is to go through Alluring Curtain, on the southeast corner of the map, and follow the path (using Deepsight when needed) until you get to Apothecary.