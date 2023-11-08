All Imbaru Engine Flame locations in Destiny 2

The last puzzle in Destiny 2‘s Imbaru Engine is available, and this is the real deal. Savathûn hid another enigma at the end of Season of the Witch, and solving it uncovers a major story hook. Before you can reach the puzzle, though, you’ll need three Flames located in different activities.

The final test, the Test of Truth and Lies, is available after you’ve obtained the A Parting Gift Minor Arcana card, located in the Altar of Feracity within the Altars of Summoning. (Yup, the Test of Navigation wasn’t really the end of our adventures within the Imbaru Engine, thanks to a bit of Savathûn’s trickery).

After finding the card, return to the Athenaeum to decode it. From there, go to the Imbaru Engine and head to the top floor, where the Test of Navigation takes place. Once you’ve stepped out of the elevator beam, look for a mirror-like portal (the ones that appeared throughout The Witch Queen) and go through it.

Once inside, you’ll have to find three Flames burning in different locations. There’s a fire in each of the seasonal activities—the Imbaru Engine, Savathûn’s Spire, and Altars of Summoning. You’ll need to pick them up and return to the Imbaru Engine to uncover the season’s final secret. Here’s where you can find them.

All Flame locations for the Imbaru Engine’s final test in Destiny 2

The three flames are scattered over the seasonal activities, but finding them isn’t terribly hard. You’ll need to activate a Deepsight node to get to them, so if you spot any suspicious Deepsight nodes, go check them out. Follow the path on each and get close to the brazier, and the game will ask you to grasp the flame. This essentially “picks it up” like the swords in Season of the Deep, so you don’t need to worry about them after you’ve collected them. Here’s the location of each:

Imbaru Engine Flame location

The brazier gives you a good hint to where this is: “This flame burns within the mists below,” it reads. This is a throwback to the first Imbaru Engine puzzle, the Test of Cunning, since its objective asks you to “part the mists.” You can backtrack to the area with the first puzzle using the portals as a stairwell, or pick this one up on your back to the Imbaru Engine. Dealer’s choice.

This wasn’t here the first time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve reached the first puzzle, look for the Deepsight node behind the round vertical plate that contains a symbol in the first room, behind where you need to trigger the encounter. From there, look toward the bridge where the second puzzle in the first room takes place, and you’ll spot the flame’s green glow. Make your way there with the platforms that spawn in, then grab the flame and move onto the next goal.

Altars of Summoning Flame location

The Altars of Summoning Flame will be located by the castle on the left side of the zone, the last section unlocked through the story. Head there, then look for a Deepsight node to the right side of the ledge to trigger another platforming puzzle. Get to the end and grasp another flame. (Thanks, 360GameTV.)

Look for the Deepsight node on the right side of the entrance, approximately behind the pillar on the photo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Savathûn’s Spire flame location

This is the hardest one to miss. Make your way through the first two encounters of Savathûn’s Spire as usual, but the third flame will be on the jumping puzzle leading to the final room. You can spot this Deepsight node on the big, circular platform leading to the last set of portals and to the final room. Interact with it, then turn around to spot the first ledge. Navigate around the wall to find the last brazier.

You need to go past this Deepsight node to finish a run of Savathûn’s Spire, unless you get pulled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With all three flames in hand, return to where you found the braziers in the Imbaru Engine and interact with them to open up the last test. Its solution is quite tricky to figure out alone, but it’s worth it: you get a major story revelation and a couple of cosmetics for your trouble.