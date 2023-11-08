Where to find the A Parting Gift Minor Arcana in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch

Destiny 2 gave fans the final Opaque Card to kick off preparations for season 23, with a bombastic conclusion to the story in Season of the Witch. Though players believed the last card dropped on week eight, the developers pulled another card out of their hats.

If it helps water down the surprise from the bamboozle, Savathûn’s last bit of trickery (for now) even deceived Ikora Rey, as she remarks when you walk into the Imbaru Engine. “She left you one last puzzle,” Savathûn’s Ghost, Immaru, says over comms. “Consider it a going-away present.”

This new, final Minor Arcana is called “A Parting Gift,” and it’s required to unlock the last test in the Imbaru Engine (Savathûn really wants us to work for this one). After passing through the tests of Cunning, Strength, and Navigation—each named after one of the three Hive gods—it’s time to embark on the final test and usher in a prelude to Season of the Wish. As a small bonus, your seven-by-eight grid in the Deck of Whispers will finally be complete, and you can stop being bothered by the lack of that one square at the end.

Here’s where to find the A Parting Gift Minor Arcana and wrap up the Season of the Witch storyline.

A Parting Gift Minor Arcana location in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch

The A Parting Gift Minor Arcana is located in the Altars of Summoning. From the main spawn area, take the room on the right side and head to the Altar of Feracity. There, you’ll find a portico of sorts on the right side of the arena, with a pillar just to the left of it. The last Opaque Card is on the pillar, though it may take some creative jumping to get there. We jumped around on the nearby rocks and that did the trick, though.

There you are. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does the A Parting Gift Minor Arcana do in Destiny 2?

The A Parting Gift Minor Arcana card grants you access to the last Imbaru Engine test, the Test of Truth and Lies. Being Savathûn’s ultimate trickery, though, you’ll need a few steps before you can actually get to the puzzle. You’ll need to find three flames in each of the three seasonal activities—the Imbaru Engine, Savathûn’s Spire, and Altars of Summoning. Once that’s done, you can start the last test and witness the final part of Season of the Witch.