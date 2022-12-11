All hidden chest locations in Destiny 2’s Spire of the Watcher dungeon

Destiny 2‘s Spire of the Watcher dungeon brought players more loot to chase, including the first batch of Legendary Tex Mechanica guns and a cowboy-themed armor set for all classes. The dungeon has three encounters, which will be infinitely farmable as long as Spire is the Pinnacle dungeon (Though players only have one shot at the Exotic bow a week on each character, and subsequent encounter clears don’t drop Pinnacles).

In addition to the farmable encounters, guardians can also find two hidden chests inside the dungeon. They only award previously obtained gear and players can only get loot from them once a week per character. The hidden chests are an extra way to obtain gear in tandem with clearing the encounters, and the first one can even be obtained solo without much of a hassle.

One of the hidden chests is located just after the introduction to the dungeon, while the second one requires you to clear the first two encounters of Spire of the Watcher. Here’s how you can find them.

How to find all secret chests in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Destiny 2

First hidden chest location: In the jumping puzzle leading to the Spire encounter

After you’ve finished the introductory section, you’ll drop into the bunker and you’ll have to traverse it in a jumping puzzle with a few platforms. Jump to the platforms, then look to the left to spot another set of platforms there. This is also where one of Eramis’ recordings is located.

Once you find the area with the third Eramis recording, look behind it in the distance to find a small platform with the first hidden chest in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon.

If this is your first clear of Spire of the Watcher, you should skip the first hidden chest until you have loot from other encounters. Since these chests only award gear you already obtained, your first chest won’t give you much, but interacting with it will still consume your weekly lockout.

Second hidden chest location: in the shock room after the second encounter

After you’ve cleared the second encounter, the game will send you in a drop through the Spire. When you get to a small room with a shock grid and a Hydra in the middle, you’re in the right spot. Clear the enemies, then look below each staircase to find a shootable grate or a tile. Once broken, the grate on the stairs closest to the spawn will lead to a secret area below, where you’ll find the last hidden chest in Spire of the Watcher.