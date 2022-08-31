While the game’s raids grab the major headlines in Destiny 2, there’s still a community in the game that lives and dies with their Crucible matches. Destiny 2’s PvP modes might not be quite as popular as, say, the early Bungie Halo titles, but most players still love to jump into a match and test out their guardian against other players’ respective builds every now and then.

For those interested in the Crucible’s competitive playlists, there’s one stat that really matters: Glory. Glory is what players gain when they win competitive Crucible matches, and lose when they lose those same matches. Gain enough Glory and you’ll soon be on your way up the ranks and on your way to some unique rewards.

These ranks are particularly important since they determine exactly where you sit in the grand scheme of competitive Destiny play. And while you might not be able to unlock powerful weapons by earning high Glory ranks in the game anymore, you can still unlock some of the game’s more rare titles to show off just how good you are in the Crucible.

If you’re looking to prove yourself against other Destiny 2 players, here’s what you need to know about Glory ranks.

All Glory ranks and point requirements in Destiny 2

Glory Rank Glory Required Points to Next Level Guardian I 0 40 Guardian II 40 70 Guardian III 110 90 Brave I 200 170 Brave II 370 295 Brave III 665 385 Heroic I 1,050 210 Heroic II 1,260 365 Heroic III 1,625 475 Fabled I 2,100 280 Fabled II 2,380 490 Fabled III 2,870 630 Mythic I 3,500 380 Mythic II 3,880 665 Mythic III 4,545 905 Legendary 5,450 50 Max Rank 5,500 —

Your Glory will go up when you win competitive matches in the Crucible and will go down when you lose. Importantly, once you reach a new rank up to Fabled, you can’t de-rank between the Glory rank tiers, only its subdivisions. Above Fabled, it is possible to de-rank to a lower tier if you go on a bad run of games.