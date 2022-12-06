All Artifact mods in Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph is bringing some powerful Artifact mods for players to use before Lightfall releases, and players will do well to make the most out of them.

Season of the Seraph is bringing in a slew of options, pairing some favorites with new experiments and even refreshed takes on old favorites. There’s a new, powerful option for Unstoppable Champions, too: Unstoppable Grenade Launcher is back, though it comes with the energy cost to match its firepower.

Here are all the mods in the Seasonal Artifact in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph.

All Anti-Champion mods in Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2

Unstoppable Hand Cannon

Overload Scout Rifle

Piercing Bowstring (Anti-Barrier Bow)

Anti-Barrier Pulse Rifle

Overload Rounds (Overload SMG/Auto Rifle)

Unstoppable Grenade Launcher (requires nine Artifact mod unlocks)

All other Artifact Mods in Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2

Second column of the seasonal artifact (Requires two Artifact unlocks)

Grenade Launcher Holster (legs): Slowly recharges equipped grenade launchers

Legacy Ambush (Helmet): increases duration and effectiveness of the Ambush and Bray Inheritance origin traits

In-Flight Compensator (Helmet): Increases Airborne Effectiveness of equipped weapons.

Bow Dexterity

Mobile Retrofit (Legs): +5 Mobility

Third column of the seasonal artifact (Requires five Artifact unlocks)

Hand Cannon Targeting

Pulse Rifle Loader

Energy Diffusion Substrate (Chest): Gain a small amount of damage resistance from combatants. Stacks with other copies of itself.

Sharp Shooting (Helmet): Increases duration and effectiveness of the Tex Balanced Stock and Veist Stinger origin traits

Resilient Retrofit (Chest): +5 Resilience

Fourth column of the seasonal artifact (Requires nine Artifact unlocks)

Unstoppable Grenade Launcher (Arms, costs seven energy)

Counter Charge (Combat Style): Become Charged With Light whenever you or a fireteam member stuns a champion.

Advance Scout (Class Item mod, one energy): Champions you stun take additional damage from teammates.

Lord Kelvin’s Basilisk (Class Item, one energy): Void and Stasis Grenades cause Disruption and stun Overload Champions.

Low Entropy Superconductor (Class Item, one energy): Stasis and Arc melee abilities stun unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Fifth column of the seasonal artifact (Requires 14 Artifact unlocks)