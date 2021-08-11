All Artifact mods in Destiny 2’s season 15

We don't know the name of the season yet, but we do know the mods.

Destiny 2‘s 15th season is right around the corner. Bungie hasn’t revealed the official name of the season yet, but it did give fans a taste of what Artifact mods will be a part of the next season.

Bungie revealed the Champion mods on Twitter to give players a couple of weeks before launch and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect—and what to start farming at the tail end of Season of the Splicer.

Here’s a first look at the Artifact mods for Destiny 2‘s season 15.

Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle

Overload Bow

Unstoppable Pulse Rifle

Unstoppable Sidearm

Unstoppable Fusion Rifle/Linear Fusion Rifle

Overload Sword (hinted)

Though Bungie did not officially confirm Overload Sword, the wording in the tweet is a clear hint to the Overload Sword. “They say the pen is mightier… but in this case we got overloaded,” the tweet says.

Based on the list, Destiny 2’s season 15 is giving players a multitude of options for Unstoppable Champions but not much else for the rest. Overload Bow replaces Overload SMG and Hand Cannon, while Anti-Barrier Scout Rifle sits out of the Artifact next season. Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle will become the only mod for tackling Barrier Champions, which will force players to engage from closer range—a possibly dangerous ordeal for Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Exotics with intrinsic mods, such as Eriana’s Vow, could earn a slot again in the next season, especially with the upcoming (but yet unknown) Anarchy nerfs and the presumed removal of Season of the Splicer’s Breach and Clear.

Bungie has not yet revealed the rest of the Artifact mods for Destiny 2‘s season 15, but players will get the chance to see the mod lineup in full when the next season launches on Aug. 24.