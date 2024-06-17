Aisha’s Care god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape introduced several weapons with new or returning archetypes, and while many guardians were busy rediscovering rocket sidearms, the two-burst heavy pulse rifle slid under the radar.

Aisha’s Care is one of a few new heavy-burst pulse rifles in Destiny 2. Thanks to its source in Trial of Osiris, you’ll likely find some great PvP perks on this one—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be used in PvE either.

Here are the god rolls for Aisha’s Care in Destiny 2.

What is the god roll for Aisha’s Care in Destiny 2?

Loving the green and gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PvE god roll

Column Perk Barrel Corkscrew Rifling Magazine Alloy Magazine Trait One Slice Trait Two Hatchling

Golden Tricorn Origin Trait Omolon Fluid Dynamics

PvP god roll

Column Perk Barrel Corkscrew Rifling Magazine Ricochet Rounds Trait One Keep Away

Zen Moment Trait Two Moving Target Origin Trait Omolon Fluid Dynamics

Aisha’s Care has a limited perk pool for PvE, but thanks to a few Artifact Mods this season, you can certainly make it work in endgame-level content. Slice is a great support perk that Severs targets, reducing their damage output and buffing your survivability. Combine this with Hatchling for a full Strand setup or Golden Tricorn (especially for those Titans) for a massive damage boost after using a Strand ability.

Perk options are massively boosted for PvP players, which is obvious given it’s a Trials weapon. My first roll included Zen Moment, which made the weapon feel incredibly competitive in a direct gunfight. The perk isn’t as ideal on the two-round heavy burst archetype, but given Aisha’s Care lacks stability, it goes a long way to ensuring you exit a battle alive.

My second perk was Desperado, which is a fun perk to use for the fire rate boost, but I think Moving Target is much better in that second column, letting you stay on the move without sacrificing accuracy. Kill Clip is always a viable option here but you’ll still need two bursts; you’re better off going for consistency with Moving Target.

How to get Aisha’s Care in Destiny 2

You can reroll for a new Aisha’s Care at Saint-14. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aisha’s Care is a Trials of Osiris weapon, meaning you must earn it by completing Trials matches each weekend. Once you earn your first Aisha’s Care, you can use Trials Engrams at Saint-14 to focus on random rolled copies of the weapon.

If you aren’t lucky, your first Aisha’s Care will be yours once you reach reputation level 10 with Saint-14, so keep punching out those Trials matches and Passages and you’ll have your hands on the pulse rifle in no time.

