After nearly 3 years, Stasis will finally be easy to unlock in Destiny 2

Fully unlocking Destiny 2’s first Darkness subclass will become simple starting next season.

With season 22, Bungie is finally letting players buy Stasis Aspects and Fragments with Glimmer as opposed to the current, time-gated system, as confirmed in today’s State of the Game blog post.

Instead of requiring players to engage with two time-gated, weekly quests, the next season will let guardians just purchase the Aspects and Fragments for Glimmer—a page taken straight out of the manual for the new 3.0 subclasses. Players will need to complete the Beyond Light campaign before doing so, but that was already a requirement for unlocking the subclass.

Stasis debuted in Destiny 2 alongside its Beyond Light expansion in late 2020. This marked the introduction of a new subclass (one fueled by Darkness, nonetheless), which had more customization options than its Light-based siblings.

With Stasis, players could unlock Aspects and Fragments to fine-tune their builds. The new concept was a departure from the old system, and it served as a blueprint for the subclass reworks that happened throughout the year of The Witch Queen—which had Stasis’ build liberties as inspiration.

That power came at a hefty price, though. Aspects and grenades were locked behind the dreaded Born in Darkness quest line, which asked guardians to engage in ritual playlists using Stasis. Additionally, players could only unlock two Fragments a week, and they were locked behind other busywork quests that involved using Stasis in playlists.

Leveling up Stasis has been a pain point since Beyond Light, especially due to the time gates and the need to acquire grenades and Aspects in multiple classes. The 3.0-ification of the Light-based subclasses presented an opportunity to rework Stasis’ cumbersome post-campaign quests, and Bungie seems to have followed in its footsteps at last by making Stasis easier to access.

Destiny 2 season 22 is set to go live on Aug. 22.

