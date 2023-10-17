Acosmic god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Festival of the Lost 2023 is bringing a few new toys for guardians to tinker with, including the Acosmic grenade launcher. Acosmic’s god roll can take chunks out of the health of some Destiny 2 bosses (even if it’s not the top in its category).

Grenade launchers generally have quite a rigid formula, and Acosmic’s god roll doesn’t bring any major breakthroughs that put an end to the meta. If it had Bait and Switch like the Cataphract GL3, that would be a whole other conversation.

Here are the perks you should look out for in Acosmic in Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost.

Acosmic PvE god roll and best perks

That’s going to pack a punch. Screenshot via d2foundry.gg

Barrel: Volatile Launch or Quick Launch.

Volatile Launch or Quick Launch. Mag: Spike Grenades (Honorable Mention: High-Velocity Rounds).

Spike Grenades (Honorable Mention: High-Velocity Rounds). First perk: Field Prep, Clown Cartridge, or Impulse Amplifier.

Field Prep, Clown Cartridge, or Impulse Amplifier. Second perk: Explosive Light.

Acosmic god roll and perk recommendations

The lack of Auto-Loading Holster can certainly feel like a downgrade compared to its rivals, including Wendigo GL3 (Arc), Regnant, and Memory Interdict (both Void). This also means quickswapping between Acosmic and other weapons isn’t as seamless as with other grenade launchers in its category. It’s not like Acosmic can roll Envious Assassin to somewhat mitigate this through sheer magazine capacity either, so your first perk should go toward improving your sustained DPS.

Three options offer just what you need: Field Prep makes your reloads super quick while you’re crouched, with the bonus of giving you extra ammo reserves for free. Clown Cartridge overflows your magazine randomly when you reload, and it pairs well with High-Velocity Rounds.

Impulse Amplifier, on the other hand, gives you a bump to the speed of your projectiles and reloads. It doesn’t give you any different bonuses (such as reserves or overflowing your magazine), but it’s easy to overlook that based on how this weapon behaves. Pick your preference with these three.

The fourth column on Acosmic doesn’t have much in the way of sheer damage, but it’s lucky enough to roll Explosive Light there. It’s one of the highest potential damage boosts, and it’s somewhat easy to maintain it as long as you have access to Orbs of Power. This perk will give you more bang for your buck for boss damage, and since you can top it up somewhat easily, you can also use it to burst down Elites or red-bars.

In our god roll, Explosive Light reigns easily over the rest of the perks in this column, but it’s not like it has much competition. Cascade Point can somewhat work for burst damage, though we’d rather have the damage from Explosive Light over the short-lived burst to fire rate. Collective Action and High Ground can be easy to trigger, but so is Explosive Light.

