Valve spotted filing trademark for rumored hero shooter, but no announcement yet

Much has been leaked and rumored about Valve’s newest game Deadlock yet an official reveal or announcement from the developer-publisher has still yet to be made. However, we can likely expect something soon following the company’s filing of a trademark for Deadlock on May 30.

Reported Tyler McVicker revealed on X (formerly Twitter) the Seattle-based company filed a trademark for Deadlock this past week. Given it was officially submitted on May 30, both are awaiting examination as expected—but for those who still didn’t believe the game was real, their doubts have been quashed.

The Valve-made hero shooter is all but going ahead. Image via Gabe Follower on X/Twitter

Deadlock is supposedly Valve’s entry into the Overwatch 2-like hero shooter genre with a MOBA-like twist, meaning a deeper dive into strategy and teamplay. Rumors suggest Deadlock was originally to be called Neon Prime (which was also filed for trademark back in 2022), and apart from Valve’s official word on the game, was all but confirmed to be real following numerous leaks from a test session that included gameplay footage and even a full character list in May.

Since these leaks were from a test session of an early alpha build of the game, much may change before its official release, but given Valve has refused to acknowledge the game in any way yet it’s likely a ways off from landing in player’s laps. That said, with the trademark now filed, its almost assurely in Valve’s plans to reveal more about the title soon.

There would be no better time for a Deadlock reveal than next week’s Summer Game Fest kicking off on June 7. Valve has not shied away from game reveals during events like SGF or The Game Awards: Half-Life: Alyx was officially unveiled at the awards show way back in 2019, and since then we know Valve has been hard at work developing new titles to go along with Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2.

In any case, you should definitely keep a keen eye on SGF next weekend for any more news about Deadlock.

