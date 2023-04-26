It’s been an undoubtedly successful launch for Dead Island 2, with a million copies sold over the first three days. Many players are likely starting to get into the late game, if they haven’t finished it, and might be curious about what Numen Cards are. Fortunately, you can find these unlockables in the last few main missions.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock more Numen Cards in Dead Island 2.

When do you unlock Numen Cards in Dead Island 2?

Numen Cards are unlocked on the twenty-first mission, The Search for Truth, where players will learn some big truths about the apocalypse.

These cards are like other Dead Island 2 abilities that draw on the players’ inner virus mutation, allowing for more powerful abilities at the cost of some negative effects. This balance is sure to keep players from becoming too overpowered.

Once you receive the first, you’ll begin unlocking them like you do the other Skill Cards for all of the other slots. You can earn them by leveling, completing quests, and more. Make sure to explore and take every opportunity in HELL.A., as you never know what opportunities may be waiting for you around the corner.

Be warned that using cards with the Autophage label will raise your character’s overall level, which also provides its own benefits and disadvantages.

This will largely depend on what playstyle the player chooses.