All Dead Island 2 Classes explained: All Character playstyles

There are six different styles to choose from.

There are six different characters for players to embody as they trek through Dead Island 2’s Hell-A killing scores of the undead. Each class has its own skills that make them unique and better for a certain gamers playstyle.

Most of the characters are relatively similar, and it’s just things like their strength, speed, and weaknesses that make them unique, alongside their personalities.

This element also adds a replayability element to Dead Island 2 and will change the way you approach certain fights in each attempt.

What are the classes in Dead Island 2?

Jacob

Image via Deep Silver

This jack-of-all-trades is a simple and easy pick. His attributes lean towards his survivability, mixed with some solid damage stats. Jacob’s resilience is his downfall. He’ll struggle against environmental elements like electricity, fire, and caustic.

He’ll receive a minor damage boost as he slices and dices through crowds of zombies, with each hit increasing the oomph of each blow, though this only activates if you chain them in quick succession. Critical hits when Jacob’s low on stamina will result in a critical damage boost, all while increasing his stamina at the same time.

Jacob starts off with a dodge ability instead of a block. If done at the perfect time, players will be rewarded with a follow-up attack.

Dani

Image via Deep Silver

Dani’s heavy attacks will set off a small explosion on impact, dealing bits of damage to all other zombies around her. She’ll regain health as she builds up the kill count in quick succession, making her great at controlling crowds of zombies.

Her stamina is through the roof, meaning she’s quite evasive in sketchy situations. She’ll be able to do those fancy kicks a whole lot more than the other classes. Her health is her main issue, as it’s slower than all other characters.

Bruno

Image via Deep Silver

Bruno’s peak health is one of his main drawbacks. This beanie-wearing individual counteracts that flaw with an insanely high critical damage statistic. He’ll get a moderate damage boost when attacking zombies from behind, and dodging will increase his movement speed and buff his heavy attack charging.

Carla

Image via Deep Silver

Her resilience stat is the highest of the Dead Island 2 bunch but that is paired with incredibly low critical damage. She’s a more defensive character and will likely require practicing safe distancing from zombies trying to eat her flesh. She’ll be able to sit in electric pools for a bit longer than her fellow classes.

She’ll receive a minor damage boost when she’s close to zombies, helping her get a few hits in before making her escape, and she’ll get a moderate toughness boost when she’s at her lowest health.

Amy

Image via Deep Silver

Amy’s toughness is the lowest it can be, so she’s better at taking fights one-on-one. Her strength in Dead Island 2 lies in her agility and her ability to throw weapons. Amy regains stamina when successfully tossing a weapon at a zombie, and receives a minor damage buff when attacking a single zombie.

Ryan

Image via Deep Silver

Ryan is the toughest character in Dead Island 2. His agility is awful but he makes up for it by being able to take a few hits from zombies. He’ll receive a moderate force boost when blocking or dodging an attack and will regain health each time he pushes a zombie. His resilience is also quite strong, meaning he’ll be good for a fight almost anywhere.