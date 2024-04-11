When was Dead by Daylight released?

Dead by Daylight is a staple of the survival horror genre since its release. The asymmetric one-versus-four multiplayer experience became so beloved and iconic, it got its own board game and is even getting a movie adaptation.

The game has constantly received new content updates and high-profile collaborations over the years—such as a recent one with the heavy metal legends from Iron Maiden. That all helps keep it fresh. So it’s natural to not be sure how long it has actually been around.

But of course, the reason you might not know when a certain game came out could simply be related to when it launched for the platform you play on.

When did Dead by Daylight come out?

The question of when Dead by Daylight came out is actually quite broad. To answer it more precisely, you also need to narrow down the platform you’re looking for, because the dates may vary a lot.

The game was first released in June 2016 for Windows, which is still the most recommended platform to play it on. Since then, it has been constantly added to different consoles and mobile OS, with the most recent release being in 2023. Here is a full breakdown on when Dead by Daylight was released for each platform:

PC/Windows

Available now in stores like Steam and Epic Games, the hit title was originally a PC exclusive. It was released worldwide for PC on June 14, 2016. Because this is the first, the original, release date, this is also considered the official release date—and probably the most accurate answer to the question of when the game came out.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

The second wave of platforms to get access to the game was the last generation of consoles. Dead by Daylight came to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in June 2017, though the exact date varied depending on your region.

NA users got to play on June 20, 2017, whereas AU users got the chance on June 22, 2017 and EU users had to wait until June 23, 2017.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo fans worldwide were not left out of the survival horror. The Switch joined the party on Sept. 24, 2019.

Android and iOS

After coming to all the consoles, it was time for mobile devices. Both Android and iOS users worldwide got to play the hit game on April 17, 2020.

An improved global version for mobile, originally announced in 2022, was released on March 15, 2023.

Stadia

Even Google’s short-lived experience got to join the party. Dead by Daylight released worldwide for the Stadia on Oct. 1, 2020.

Xbox Series X|S

The Xbox Series X|S was the first new-generation console to be released, so it was also the first to get its version of the game. It became available for both versions worldwide on launch day, Nov. 10, 2020.

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 users also got to play Dead by Daylight on the first day of the console’s release. That means Nov. 12, 2020 for NA fans and a week later, Nov. 19, 2020, for EU fans.

