Dead by Daylight’s Iron Maiden cosmetic collaboration is now live

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden and their mascot, Eddie, are now live in Dead by Daylight as part of a new cosmetic collaboration collection.

Eddie is “the shapeshifting figure gracing nearly all of Iron Maiden’s album covers, t-shirts, and merch,” so he should be familiar to anyone who’s come into contact with the band or their headbanging tracks before. Eddie’s joined the game as legendary skins for killers The Dredge, The Doctor, The Deathslinger, and The Oni, and “each one draws from one or more of Eddie’s iconic iterations throughout the years.” Dead by Daylight’s original cast of survivors are also getting some Very Rare tour shirts for their own outfits and customization options.

A newly minted collab. Image via Behaviour Interactive

“What an incredibly exciting new collaboration for us to explore,” shared Kirby Taylor, product manager on Dead by Daylight, before noting Eddie’s icon status and the fun process of looking through his appearance changes through the years and pairing them with different Killers. There also could be a little extra in the collab for Survivors, too. “A couple of those even have a little surprise as well, depending on the Survivor,” Taylor said. “But we’ll leave that up to players to find.” ​

As an added bonus, Iron Maiden’s track “Fear of the Dark” will play in the match lobby once any of the skins are equipped, adding a heavier tone to the loading screen while players queue up to kill or run from doom.

Dead by Daylight originally released in 2016 and has grown to be a smash hit on Steam with a dedicated hardcore community. Iron Maiden is just the latest in its several cosmetic crossovers such as movies like Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, and SAW, and video games like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Left 4 Dead.