When does Wesker release in Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight is one of the most popular horror games out there and it has maintained that popularity over a number of years. When the game was first released in 2016, it only had a few different unique killers. But Dead by Daylight has only grown in recent years, drawing in popular icons from horror franchises like the upcoming Albert Wesker of Resident Evil fame.

While the killer has been available for some time in the public test beta branch of DBD, he will officially be released in the game as a DLC character on Aug. 30. The announcement was made on the game’s official Twitter account, with an image featuring the new DLC’s name and characters. If this DLC costs the same as the previous Resident Evil crossover, it will be around $11.99.

Albert Wesker is one of the most human killers in the game, with the first recorded voice lines from that side. Outside of Huntress’ singing and grunts from different characters, there are no real voices to these characters. The fact that Albert and all the previous Resident Evil characters will be getting voices is an interesting addition that raises questions about the other characters’ futures.

Albert Wesker is a killer that focuses on using his tentacles that grow as a result of his Uroboros Virus infection. As he tracks down the survivors, he’ll infect them with the same illness that could prove fatal. Players will have to search the map for the limited cures and use them before they succumb to the virus.

With Wesker set to release in just a few days, it won’t be long before players are running from the infamous Resident Evil villain.