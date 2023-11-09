Watch your ankles: Chucky arrives as Dead by Daylight’s smallest killer

Dead by Daylight is finally adding one of the most iconic killers in horror history, proving good things come in small packages.

Chucky is making his Dead by Daylight debut this month, bringing a fresh new face and playstyle to the popular survival horror game. Players will get a chance to add Chucky to their collection of killers when he drops on Nov. 28.

While all new DBD killers have introduced unique skills to the action, Chucky’s skills aren’t the only thing that makes him unique; he is also now the smallest killer in the game.

Previously to the new addition of Chucky, there was one short killer: The Onryo, made famous by The Ring. However, Chucky would seem to be even smaller than her which means there will be some much-needed variety joining the mix.

Given this size, Chucky will also make history as the first killer to use a third-person camera perspective. That means while playing Chucky you’ll be able to keep your eyes on this terrifying doll the whole time.

It’s surprising it took this long for Dead by Daylight to get more short killers having been around so long and already adding most of the iconic horror flick characters you can think of—and the Demigorgon from Stranger Things.

The Chucky news gets better: Alongside the killer you’ll also be able to purchase unique skin modeled after another hit film from the franchise. These include The Good Gal, a look that perfectly embodies the Bride of Chucky.

Right now the price of Chucky is not clear, but we’d expect it to be similar to what other killers have cost when they joined Dead By Daylight’s ever-growing roster.

To get in the spirit before Chcky enters the game make sure to check out the violent trailer for this killer on Dead by Daylight’s YouTube channel.