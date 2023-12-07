Single-player Dead by Daylight spinoff to be revealed at The Game Awards

Dead by Daylight is getting a fresh new single-player experience and we may get our first glimpse tomorrow, at The Game Awards.

The single-player game was first announced by Dead by Daylight developers in a video shared on Dec. 6. They explained the project comes as a collaborative effort between Behaviour Interactive, who make Dead by Daylight, and Supermassive Games, developer of horror hits Until Dawn and The Quarry. Supermassive’s Dead by Daylight project aims to capture the story and feeling longtime players are used to while keeping the storytelling the studio is known for.

“We’ve been working hard to blend the tension, agency, and branching storytelling of a Supermassive game together with Dead by Daylight’s mythology to create an intense narrative experience filled with powerful life or death choices,” Supermassive executive producer Traci Tufte said in the video.

While this game is a part of the Dead by Daylight canon, it won’t include the same characters. Instead, it should bring fresh faces into the fold and tell a story not yet shared in the hit survival game. We expect details of how this will look to be shared at The Game Awards given the show’s social media account was tagged in the announcement video.

It shouldn’t surprise anybody Dead by Daylight is expanding into the single-player realm given the franchise simply can’t stop getting bigger. Late last month it was revealed the multiplayer survival hit had passed 60 million players, and with a single-player offering in the works, it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

You won’t want to miss out on whatever Dead by Daylight has cooked for The Game Awards, and fortunately, the show is available to watch live across streaming platforms including YouTube and Twitch. The Game Awards will go live on Dec. 7 at 4:30 pm PT.