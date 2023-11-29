Dead by Daylight won’t stop growing, breezes past gigantic player milestone 

When it comes to survival horror gaming there’s one title that has defined the past decade: Dead by Daylight. Even now, seven years after launch, it just won’t stop getting bigger.

The Dead by Daylight team is now celebrating 60 million players in the game since its arrival back in 2016. That’s a lot of scared gamers, and more than 10 million of them only picked up the game for the first time in the last 20 months. Behavior Interactive said that luck played a big part in the game’s success during an interview with Polygon on Nov. 28.

Run! Image via Behaviour Interactive

“We got lucky to a certain extent,” Behavior Interactive producer Mathieu Cote said to Polygon. “We get credit for doing some things right, but we got lucky.” Cote continues explaining that Dead by Daylight landed during a time when gamers were looking for a game of its style to enjoy with their friends. Monetization also seems to have been an important aspect of the game for its devs, and a key to its success. The team always wanted to ensure that there were options for gamers to enjoy Dead by Daylight whether they pay or not, but for those who pay to feel like they’re “showing their commitment and desire for the game to continue to be more interesting.”

Dead by Daylight simply continues to grow from strength to strength with new characters frequently added to the game from popular movies and TV franchises. Most recently Chucky joined the mix bringing a fresh new playstyle to the game as its smallest killer.

It remains to be seen whether or not Dead by Daylight can keep up its momentum and eventually cross that daunting 100 million player milestone, but right now it doesn’t seem like it will be slowing down anytime soon.