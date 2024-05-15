How to unlock What the Fog for free

If you’re spooked by playing Dead by Daylight, then we have the perfect alternative for you.

Designed by the developers behind Dead by Daylight, What the Fog is a co-op roguelite experience set in the same universe but it takes a cuter lively perspective on the horror elements, where the main goal remains the same as DBD, which requires you to fight angry monsters, repair generators, and make an exit with your teammate. The multiplayer is now available for free on PC and other platforms right now, as the developers are giving out game Steam keys for the people who redeem them quickly.

So, here’s how you get What the Fog for free.

How to get free access to What the Fog?

A quirky but fun take on the horror genre. Image via Behaviour Interactive

To get What the Fog game for free, follow these steps:

Make a Behaviour Account by visiting their website. Click on What the Fog and then select GIMME MY GAME button to move to the next step. Do keep in mind you need to check both boxes during your sign-in to share your data with the developers to move to the next step. After that, link your Steam account with the account and generate a code. It should show a code that can be activated on Steam and you can start playing.

If you can’t make the cut this time, don’t worry; you can reach out to Behaviour Interactive’s support page to resolve the issue. However, there are a finite number of keys available as it is first-come-first-serve. If the limited quantity gets exhausted, then you can still buy the game from Steam for $4.99.

