What The Fog is set in Dead by Daylight's universe but its not cannon.
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Category:
Dead by Daylight

How to unlock What the Fog for free

Hurry up before it's too late!
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: May 14, 2024 08:43 pm

If you’re spooked by playing Dead by Daylight, then we have the perfect alternative for you.

Recommended Videos

Designed by the developers behind Dead by DaylightWhat the Fog is a co-op roguelite experience set in the same universe but it takes a cuter lively perspective on the horror elements, where the main goal remains the same as DBD, which requires you to fight angry monsters, repair generators, and make an exit with your teammate. The multiplayer is now available for free on PC and other platforms right now, as the developers are giving out game Steam keys for the people who redeem them quickly.

So, here’s how you get What the Fog for free.

How to get free access to What the Fog?

What the Fog's gameplay looks similiar to Dead by Daylight.
A quirky but fun take on the horror genre. Image via Behaviour Interactive

To get What the Fog game for free, follow these steps:

  1. Make a Behaviour Account by visiting their website.
  2. Click on What the Fog and then select GIMME MY GAME button to move to the next step. Do keep in mind you need to check both boxes during your sign-in to share your data with the developers to move to the next step.
  3. After that, link your Steam account with the account and generate a code.
  4. It should show a code that can be activated on Steam and you can start playing.

If you can’t make the cut this time, don’t worry; you can reach out to Behaviour Interactive’s support page to resolve the issue. However, there are a finite number of keys available as it is first-come-first-serve. If the limited quantity gets exhausted, then you can still buy the game from Steam for $4.99.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dead by Daylight previews Castlevania collaboration in eighth-anniversary stream
Castlevania in Dead by Daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight previews Castlevania collaboration in eighth-anniversary stream
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 14, 2024
Read Article Vecna officially confirmed as Dead by Daylight killer—but not the Vecna you’re thinking of
Vecna in Dead by Daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Vecna officially confirmed as Dead by Daylight killer—but not the Vecna you’re thinking of
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 14, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
A character from dead by daylight
Category: Codes
Codes
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dead by Daylight previews Castlevania collaboration in eighth-anniversary stream
Castlevania in Dead by Daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight previews Castlevania collaboration in eighth-anniversary stream
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 14, 2024
Read Article Vecna officially confirmed as Dead by Daylight killer—but not the Vecna you’re thinking of
Vecna in Dead by Daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Vecna officially confirmed as Dead by Daylight killer—but not the Vecna you’re thinking of
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 14, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
A character from dead by daylight
Category: Codes
Codes
Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (May 2024): Get free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others May 13, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com