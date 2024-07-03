How to get Gatekeeper Emblems in Dead by Daylight (DBD)

The Gatekeeper is a Killer Emblem in Dead by Daylight that keeps track of how well the player slows down the Generator Repair Progress and whether the Trial ended with the Exit Gates closed or not.

Recommended Videos

Emblems measure your online Killer or Survivor Grade. The higher the quality of Emblems you get at the end of a Trial, the more pips you receive to increase your Killer or Survivor Grade. Killer and Survivor Grades reset every month on the 13th.

How to get Gatekeeper Emblems in DBD

You shall not open the gates. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are four levels of Gatekeeper Emblems you can receive—Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Iridescent—based on your performance during the Trial in Dead By Daylight. Once the Trial is over, you’ll receive scores for keeping the gates closed and the Generators unrepaired.

As you can see in the image above, I received 94 points for Generator Defense and 28 points for keeping both gates closed. You need to stop the Survivors from repairing generators in the first nine minutes; I managed to stop the repair for a generator twice in that time and killed all the Survivors before they could fix the five generators. They only fixed one, which made it impossible for them to open the gates.

If the Survivors escape using the hatch, it won’t affect the scoring of the Gatekeeper Emblem. The goal of this Emblem is to stop them from using the gates. And if they fix the five generators to escape but you stop them from doing so in the first nine minutes, you should also get the Iridescent Gatekeeper Emblem.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy