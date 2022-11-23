How Potential Energy works in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight’s newest chapter Forged in Fog has just been released, bringing the Survivor Vittorio Toscano and the Killer known as The Knight. It turns out that Vittorio has been in the Fog for quite some time, learning about it and the monsters that call it home. In all his time and study in this realm, Vittorio learned a Perk called Potential Energy.

With this Perk, players can harness Generator progress to use further down the line. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to use the Potential Energy Perk in Dead by Daylight’s new chapter, Forged in Fog.

How does Potential Energy work in Dead by Daylight?

Vittorio’s ability to harness the Generator energy comes from years of studying the Fog and its machinery. This Perk can be activated with the ability button after you’ve been repairing a Generator uninterrupted for a base of 12 seconds, reducing to 10 and eight after leveling it in the Bloodweb.

Once the Perk has been activated, the following rules apply:

After activating, any progress made on the Generator will instead be converted into Potential Energy, ceasing progress on the current Generator.

For every 1.5 percent of repair progression, you’ll earn one Token, with a max of 20 Tokens.

If you miss Skill Checks, you’ll begin to lose some of your Tokens.

Losing a health state will cause you to lose all Tokens and deactivates Potential Energy.

Once you’ve collected enough Tokens, you can press the activate ability on a Generator to immediately apply up to 20 percent of progress to that Generator.

With this ability, the player can take a Generator that’s near completion and use it to charge the Potential Energy Perk. After finishing the first Generator, you can then use the progress you built up to immediately get progress on the second one.