6 games like Dead by Daylight you can play right now

Check these titles out to quench your thirst for multiplayer, survival horror.
Antonia Haynes
Published: Apr 11, 2024 08:42 am
A character from dead by daylight
Image via Behaviour Interactive

If you’re a fan of survival horror Dead by Daylight, you might be thinking about what other games are out there that are similar.

We are going to be looking at six games like Dead by Daylight that you can play right now so you can continue to satiate your thirst for horror in your gaming sessions. 

Six games similar to Dead by Daylight

Friday the 13th: The Game

A promotional image of Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th: The Game
He’s not a happy camper. Image via Gun Media
  • Developer: IllFonic
  • Publisher: Gun Media
  • Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The multiplayer horror elements of Dead by Daylight—as well as the appearance of established horror characters—can be found in Friday the 13th: The Game. Based on the horror film series of the same name, Friday the 13th: The Game allows you to play with up to seven other people. Seven players will take on the role of camp counselors at Camp Crystal Lake, while one random player will become the legendary Jason Voorhees and hunt them down.

The counselors can hide or barricade themselves in the cabins around the camp. But to escape from Jason completely, they will need to work together to collect items, such as gas to start up a car or a boat propeller to escape on the water. Teamwork is key, just like in Dead by Daylight. 

Unfortunately, Friday the 13th: The Game isn’t as accessible as the other games on the list because problems between the developer and the creator of the Friday the 13th series—Victor Morris—led to the game becoming delisted in 2023. If you already own it, you will be able to keep playing until the end of 2024. 

A fan-made remake was in the works before it was shut down due to a cease and desist order, so it seems that playing this game is going to be close to impossible soon. Give it a try while you still can. 

White Noise 2

An image of the White Noise 2 logo
Clue hunting and demon dodging. Image via Milkstone Studios
  • Developer: Milkstone Studios
  • Publisher: Milkstone Studios
  • Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

White Noise 2 is another horror-based multiplayer title that tasks players with exploring and finding clues. Four players are investigators, while one player takes on the role of a monster stalking them. The investigators must find all the clues before they get eliminated so they can perform a ritual to stop an evil creature from being awakened. 

Much like in Dead by Daylight, players have skills and traits unique to them. While not quite as high-octane as Dead by Daylight, White Noise 2 is a suitable choice for those looking to play something similar. 

Last Year: The Nightmare

A promotional image of the teenage survivors from Last Year: The Nightmare
High school drama. Image via Elastic Games and Undaunted Games
  • Developer: Elastic Games and Undaunted Games
  • Publisher: Elastic Games and Undaunted Games
  • Platforms: Windows

Last Year: The Nightmare follows the same structure as Dead by Daylight in that one player plays as the murderer and the others are their potential victims. This time around, the victims are a bunch of teenagers stalked in their school on the night of Halloween. 

If you die, your body is hidden and your teammates need to find you in time to revive you. This adds an extra bit of suspense and urgency once you start losing your teammates. Despite this key difference, the main elements of Last Year: The Nightmare are the same as Dead by Daylight

Deceit

An in game screenshot of a survivor with a weapon from Deceit
Trust no one. Image via World Makers
  • Developer: World Makers
  • Publisher: Automaton
  • Platforms: Windows

Next up is a free-to-play game that places players within an abandoned facility, where they come up against the psychopathic figure.

Deceit differs from Dead by Daylight in that it pits players against each other, with two players infected with a virus that turns them into raging, flesh-hungry monsters. They only transform into these beings when the lights go out, so when the lights turn back on, it’s unclear who has the virus, as the monsters become human again. 

Players must work together to figure out who the monster is and escape before they get devoured. Deceit has elements of Town of Salem to it, as well as Among Us, though there are aspects of Dead by Daylight mixed in there too. 

Secret Neighbor

An image of Mr Peterson and the kids from Secret Neighbor.
I’m not quite sure how a full-grown, mustachioed man can disguise himself as a child, but here we are. Image via tinyBuild
  • Developer: Dynamic Pixels
  • Publisher: tinyBuild
  • Platforms: Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and iOS. 

Secret Neighbor is a spin-off of the 2017 title Hello Neighbor, introducing a multiplayer element. Players take on the role of a group of kids trying to rescue another child from the house of Mr Peterson, though one of the children is secretly the villain in disguise. This traitor can use various abilities to prevent the kids from succeeding, such as trapping or confusing them. 

Mr Peterson and the kids all have their own skills and traits, much like the Killers and Survivors in Dead by Daylight. With a cutesy, cartoon-like design, Secret Neighbor has the mechanics and gameplay style of Dead by Daylight with a vibe that is much more family-friendly. 

Identity V

A promotional image of Survivors and a Hunter from Identity V.
Button eyes are never not creepy. Image via NetEase Games
  • Developer: NetEase Games
  • Publisher: NetEase Games
  • Platforms: Windows, iOS, Android

It’s no surprise this next game is similar to Dead by Daylight, as Behavior Interactive cooperated with NetEase games to create it. Identity V is a mobile and PC game described as Coraline meets Dead by Daylight. It features a cartoony and somewhat creepy art style that includes characters with sewn-in buttons as eyes. 

The structure is very similar to Dead by Daylight, with players taking on the role of either a Hunter or a Survivor in a one-vs-four multiplayer match. Much like the DBD Survivors, the Survivors in Identity V must work together to try and open up the gates to let them escape. The difference is this is accomplished by decoding objects called cipher machines. Like the DBD Killers, Hunters track down Survivors and try to eliminate them. 

Identity V also has interesting lore that offers a unique narrative. For a more condensed version of Dead by Daylight with a unique art style, give Identity V a try. 

Those are just a few games that have similarities to Dead by Daylight you can try right now (except for Friday the 13th: The Game, which isn’t quite as accessible as the other games on this list). But there are plenty of games that have similarities, such as Devour, Crawl, and In Silence, to name a few more. Make sure to check them out—and the games mentioned above—if you’re looking for a fun game to play that has a similar style to Dead by Daylight

Read Article All Dead by Daylight platforms
The Unknown Hallucinations in Dead by Daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
All Dead by Daylight platforms
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Best The Shape (Michael Myers) Dead by Daylight builds (April 2024)
Michal Myers is stalking a survivor
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
Best The Shape (Michael Myers) Dead by Daylight builds (April 2024)
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 11, 2024
Read Article All Dead by Daylight Survivors, listed
An image of the base game Survivors with some of the Killers in Dead by Daylight
Category: Dead by Daylight
Dead by Daylight
All Dead by Daylight Survivors, listed
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Apr 10, 2024
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.