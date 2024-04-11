6 games like Dead by Daylight you can play right now

If you’re a fan of survival horror Dead by Daylight, you might be thinking about what other games are out there that are similar.

We are going to be looking at six games like Dead by Daylight that you can play right now so you can continue to satiate your thirst for horror in your gaming sessions.

Six games similar to Dead by Daylight

Friday the 13th: The Game

He’s not a happy camper. Image via Gun Media

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: Gun Media

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The multiplayer horror elements of Dead by Daylight—as well as the appearance of established horror characters—can be found in Friday the 13th: The Game. Based on the horror film series of the same name, Friday the 13th: The Game allows you to play with up to seven other people. Seven players will take on the role of camp counselors at Camp Crystal Lake, while one random player will become the legendary Jason Voorhees and hunt them down.

The counselors can hide or barricade themselves in the cabins around the camp. But to escape from Jason completely, they will need to work together to collect items, such as gas to start up a car or a boat propeller to escape on the water. Teamwork is key, just like in Dead by Daylight.

Unfortunately, Friday the 13th: The Game isn’t as accessible as the other games on the list because problems between the developer and the creator of the Friday the 13th series—Victor Morris—led to the game becoming delisted in 2023. If you already own it, you will be able to keep playing until the end of 2024.

A fan-made remake was in the works before it was shut down due to a cease and desist order, so it seems that playing this game is going to be close to impossible soon. Give it a try while you still can.

White Noise 2

Clue hunting and demon dodging. Image via Milkstone Studios

Developer: Milkstone Studios

Publisher: Milkstone Studios

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

White Noise 2 is another horror-based multiplayer title that tasks players with exploring and finding clues. Four players are investigators, while one player takes on the role of a monster stalking them. The investigators must find all the clues before they get eliminated so they can perform a ritual to stop an evil creature from being awakened.

Much like in Dead by Daylight, players have skills and traits unique to them. While not quite as high-octane as Dead by Daylight, White Noise 2 is a suitable choice for those looking to play something similar.

Last Year: The Nightmare

High school drama. Image via Elastic Games and Undaunted Games

Developer: Elastic Games and Undaunted Games

Publisher: Elastic Games and Undaunted Games

Platforms: Windows

Last Year: The Nightmare follows the same structure as Dead by Daylight in that one player plays as the murderer and the others are their potential victims. This time around, the victims are a bunch of teenagers stalked in their school on the night of Halloween.

If you die, your body is hidden and your teammates need to find you in time to revive you. This adds an extra bit of suspense and urgency once you start losing your teammates. Despite this key difference, the main elements of Last Year: The Nightmare are the same as Dead by Daylight.

Deceit

Trust no one. Image via World Makers

Developer: World Makers

Publisher: Automaton

Platforms: Windows

Next up is a free-to-play game that places players within an abandoned facility, where they come up against the psychopathic figure.

Deceit differs from Dead by Daylight in that it pits players against each other, with two players infected with a virus that turns them into raging, flesh-hungry monsters. They only transform into these beings when the lights go out, so when the lights turn back on, it’s unclear who has the virus, as the monsters become human again.

Players must work together to figure out who the monster is and escape before they get devoured. Deceit has elements of Town of Salem to it, as well as Among Us, though there are aspects of Dead by Daylight mixed in there too.

Secret Neighbor

I’m not quite sure how a full-grown, mustachioed man can disguise himself as a child, but here we are. Image via tinyBuild

Developer: Dynamic Pixels

Publisher: tinyBuild

Platforms: Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and iOS.

Secret Neighbor is a spin-off of the 2017 title Hello Neighbor, introducing a multiplayer element. Players take on the role of a group of kids trying to rescue another child from the house of Mr Peterson, though one of the children is secretly the villain in disguise. This traitor can use various abilities to prevent the kids from succeeding, such as trapping or confusing them.

Mr Peterson and the kids all have their own skills and traits, much like the Killers and Survivors in Dead by Daylight. With a cutesy, cartoon-like design, Secret Neighbor has the mechanics and gameplay style of Dead by Daylight with a vibe that is much more family-friendly.

Identity V

Button eyes are never not creepy. Image via NetEase Games

Developer: NetEase Games

Publisher: NetEase Games

Platforms: Windows, iOS, Android

It’s no surprise this next game is similar to Dead by Daylight, as Behavior Interactive cooperated with NetEase games to create it. Identity V is a mobile and PC game described as Coraline meets Dead by Daylight. It features a cartoony and somewhat creepy art style that includes characters with sewn-in buttons as eyes.

The structure is very similar to Dead by Daylight, with players taking on the role of either a Hunter or a Survivor in a one-vs-four multiplayer match. Much like the DBD Survivors, the Survivors in Identity V must work together to try and open up the gates to let them escape. The difference is this is accomplished by decoding objects called cipher machines. Like the DBD Killers, Hunters track down Survivors and try to eliminate them.

Identity V also has interesting lore that offers a unique narrative. For a more condensed version of Dead by Daylight with a unique art style, give Identity V a try.

Those are just a few games that have similarities to Dead by Daylight you can try right now (except for Friday the 13th: The Game, which isn’t quite as accessible as the other games on this list). But there are plenty of games that have similarities, such as Devour, Crawl, and In Silence, to name a few more. Make sure to check them out—and the games mentioned above—if you’re looking for a fun game to play that has a similar style to Dead by Daylight.

