Dead by Daylight’s most-hated Killer is getting another rework

The Skull Merchant is one of the most controversial Killers in Dead by Daylight, and the developers have finally announced her third rework—but it’s going to take time.

Recommended Videos

Ever since she strutted into Dead By Daylight, the Skull Merchant’s ability to create drawn-out matches has caused ire among the player base. Although the developers already addressed her kit in two prior reworks, Survivors’ general dislike of the Skull Merchant never faded, and many players immediately disconnect if she’s the Killer.

Most players leave the game against the Skull Merchant. Image via Behaviour Interactive

This community discourse and outrage is still catching the attention of developers, and they’ve announced she will be receiving her third rework in 2025 to answer the hate. The devs stated they have “bigger changes planned for her,” and that they “can’t really say we are happy with where Skull Merchant currently is.”

While the Dead by Daylight developers didn’t go into detail about the scale of her rework, the length of time until the update has caused players to speculate about the potential changes. Currently, the Skull Merchant can lock down large areas of the map with floating Drones that scan your character to inflict a plethora of debuffs.

Many Skull Merchant mains think this rework could change the status effects she gains or inflicts from placing Drones. Others are hopeful the devs will completely remove her Drones and fundamentally change her into a completely new Killer.

Not everyone is happy with the announcement of her third rework, with one player stating, “Some people decided to hate Skull Merchant forever and nothing will change their mind.” These Skull Merchant players believe her previous reworks nerfed her abilities enough, and that Survivors need to learn to play against her instead of simply leaving the game.

While there are no details about The Skull Merchant’s rework, one thing’s certain—Survivors will continue to disconnect until something’s changed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy