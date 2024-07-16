Dead By Daylight finally gets cross-progression—and a price increase

Dead by Daylight developers have unveiled cross-progression as the latest feature in the asymmetrical horror game, but the long-awaited addition comes hot on the heels of news some players won’t like: There’s going to be price increases.

This famous horror game has been available on PC and consoles for many years, but those players have not been able to sync their progress and purchases across different platforms. Now, fans of Dead by Daylight can use one account across their favorite devices, keeping all of their advancements locked into a single profile.

Share progress and DLC between these platforms. Image via Behaviour Interactive.

Along with this week’s release of Lara Croft, the title’s newest survivor, the DBD developers also shared a long list of the cross-progression features on X (formerly Twitter). The Behaviour Interactive graph detailed how every platform, apart from Nintendo’s handheld Switch, will sync currency and DLC purchases.

All platforms allow players to share in-game progression and inventories. To successfully sync this progress, you’ll have to create a Behaviour account on Behaviour Interactive’s website. From there, you need to head into your account settings and link the Behaviour account to your various console or PC accounts. Once everything is linked and cross-progression is enabled, your accounts will be combined for DLC and progress.

On top of cross-progression, the developers also announced a price increase to individual chapter DLCs. The price of each will now be increasing from $6.99 to $7.99.

To support Cross-Progression, DLC pricing must be consistent across all platforms. Therefore, starting July 22nd, prices for individual Chapter DLCs will be adjusted from $6.99 USD to $7.99 USD on PC platforms, matching the existing console DLC prices. pic.twitter.com/Q7iBdHyuqm — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) July 16, 2024

Many fans were quick to call Behaviour Interactive out over the surprise change. One player declared, “It was equally possible to lower the prices universally,” theorizing that the company could have lowered the cost of the DLCs on consoles to better match PC sales. While many fans agreed, it’s not actually clear if Behaviour could have lowered the prices when considering contracts with various platforms.

Others don’t seem to mind the small price inflation, excitingly cheering they “won” now that they can share their progress. While the price increase is certainly divisive among players, everyone in the Dead by Daylight community is already celebrating the long-awaited cross-progression announcement today.

