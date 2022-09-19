Dead by Daylight devs working on a new cross-platform multiplayer game

The hit game studio does not seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Behaviour Interactive shot into the spotlight after releasing its smash hit in 2016, Dead by Daylight. With the studio’s newfound popularity, players are looking forward to their every move.

Last month, Behaviour announced its new IP titled Meet your Maker, an asymmetrical post-apocalyptic, user-generated horror game, and it seems like it doesn’t have plans of slowing down any time soon.

A couple of job postings on the studio’s website allude to the development of a new multiplayer game, seemingly one being worked on simultaneously with the previously-announced IP, Meet your Maker. But it is clear that Meet your Maker is in its late development stage, whereas this unannounced IP is in its early development phase since the studio is still looking for devs to start working on the project.

The most evident job posting on the studio’s website is recruiting for the position of “Online System Programmer”, whose description reads “Behaviour is looking for an Online System Programmer, who will bring their expertise and rigor to our team, to develop our next IP!” Doesn’t really get more blatant than that.

A different job posting from Behaviour’s website is recruiting for the position of “System Designer” whose responsibilities will be to “cooperate with Level Designers to further enhance player experience,” which could mean that the game will have a level or stage-based progression system, and would not be open-world.

The System Designer would also have to “tie into the game’s economy, plan player progressions, and ensure data consistency of individual progressions through live updates.” We can deduce from this, that the game is meant to have microtransactions as well as continuous updates.

A third job posting on the studio’s website talks about recruiting for the position of “Console System Programmer” for which “Behaviour is seeking programmers to port a PC game to new console platforms and support first-party digital media entertain service.” The website also mentions that candidates should have experience developing various consoles, as well as experience in cross-platform multiplayer game development.

This confirms the fact that the unannounced IP is planned to be a cross-platform multiplayer game that will support cross-platform play from the PC to Xbox to PlayStation.

The developers are yet to officially announce any information about this IP that is in its initial stages of development. Due to this, any updates about the game are going to be kept under wraps at this point, and we shouldn’t be expecting to hear anything about this unannounced project anytime soon.