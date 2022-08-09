Dead by Daylight data miner shows off Albert Wesker Mori and Powers

The horror genre has a big spot in entertainment history from classic slasher movies to modern horror games. Dead by Daylight has been a great focal point for different horror icons, bringing terrifying characters from other IPs. Now, the next killer from Resident Evil, Albert Wesker, has had his abilities and Mori kill leaked.

The posts were shared by DBDLeaks on Twitter and came from the game’s files.

In a thread of three videos, the killer can first see Albert Wesker’s Mori, which involves the Survivor punching the Killer in the face before getting ripped apart by his tentacles. In the clip, Wesker also has a voice line, saying “Let’s finish this.” before throwing the Survivor to the ground.

Wesker, or as he’ll be called in the game, The Mastermind, is the first character to have actual voice lines. All of the Resident Evil characters will get voice lines as well, according to a previous tweet from the data miner.

The closest thing already in the game is the Huntress singing her lullaby or the clown having his signature laugh.

DBDLeaks also tweeted the new Killer’s powers, showing off an ability where he charges in to grab the Survivor with his tentacle arm before impaling them. This ability can also be used to grab a wounded survivor before Wesker throws them onto his back.

The last tweet shows the animation for getting rid of the infection during the Wesker matches, which will likely work similarly to the other infections in the game. The player will have a timer to find a limited supply of cures or succumb to the Urobororos virus that Wesker references in one of his voice lines.

There is no current release date, but speculation points to Sep. 2022.