DBD ranking system: All ranks in Dead by Daylight, explained

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer survival horror game that pits a team of players against a killer chosen from a variety of horror-themed franchises. Survivors work together to take down the killer and escape successfully while killers have to ensure the death of all the survivors to win the round across some very familiar battlegrounds. This concept makes the game fast-paced and exciting, leading it to become one of the most popular multiplayer online survival games today.

While the game is quite fun as a casual experience with friends, it can get quite competitive too, especially among experienced players. If you enjoy the competitive aspect of multiplayer games, Dead by Daylight has a ranking system that displays your strengths and how good you are at the game. The ranking system in the game went through a few overhauls and currently, it is in a place that many fans of the game enjoy.

Dead by Daylight ranking system

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Since the old ranking system was considered to be a little clunky by many players, Behaviour Interactive overhauled the entire process in 2021. The current ranking system will have you go through Grades, which is a representation of your current skill level at the game. The higher your Grade is, the better opponents and allies you will get matched with. You, however, cannot see the Grades of other players in your match.

While Grades are a representation of your skill, the old Matchmaking Rating (MMR) system is still used to keep track of your progress from one Grade to the next. The matches you find are also based on MMR, so tracking your progress is integral to understanding the level of players that you get matched with and against.

Currently, there are five tiers of Grades in Dead by Daylight. Each one is represented by a certain term as mentioned below. We have listed them in ascending order.

Ash

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Iridescent

Going from the lowest tier to the highest, the Grades go from Ash, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Iridescent. Each tier of Grade has four different levels to it making a total of 20 Grades to progress through. This system is similar to other competitive games such as Dota 2 and its medal system.

Climbing the ranks

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Progressing through each Grade level requires you to increase your MMR and reach certain milestones called Pips. Pips are awarded to you based on your performance in the match, gaining up to +1 or +2 Pips for each win and -1 Pip for each loss. Once you accumulate a certain amount of Pips per Grade, you will advance to the next Grade.

To make it easier to understand, here is a list of the number of Pips you will need to ascend through the Grade levels. You start off your ranked journey at Ash IV and it proceeds from there.

Ash IV – Ash III: Three Pips

Three Pips Ash III – Ash II: Three Pips

Three Pips Ash II – Ash I: Four Pips

Four Pips Ash I – Bronze IV: Four Pips

Four Pips Bronze IV – Bronze III: Four Pips

Four Pips Bronze III – Bronze II: Four Pips

Four Pips Bronze II – Bronze I: Four Pips

Four Pips Bronze I – Silver IV: Four Pips

Four Pips Silver IV – Silver III: Five Pips

Five Pips Silver III – Silver II: Five Pips

Five Pips Silver II – Silver I: Five Pips

Five Pips Silver I – Gold IV: Five Pips

Five Pips Gold IV – Gold III: Five Pips

Five Pips Gold III – Gold II: Five Pips

Five Pips Gold II – Gold I: Five Pips

Five Pips Gold I – Iridescent IV: Five Pips

Five Pips Iridescent IV – Iridescent III: Five Pips

Five Pips Iridescent III – Iridescent II: Five Pips

Five Pips Iridescent II – Iridescent I: Five Pips

Once you reach Iridescent I, you’ve reached the highest Grade possible and will now match with the best players that Dead by Daylight has to offer, depending on your region. As you can see, the PIp requirements for going up the ranks only increase as you go higher.

Unlike the previous ranking system, even if you lose all your Pips, you cannot be demoted to a lower Grade. Your Grade can only be lost during a Grade Reset. These Grades last through a season, which goes on for a month. Every season is reset on the 13th of each month, meaning you will have to grind through the ranks again you receive your Grade during the next season.

To know how many Pips you will receive with every win, you have to identify how many Emblems you earn per match. The more Emblems you gain, the more Pips you will earn after each win, which is either +1 or +2 Pips. Depending on whether you play as the killer or a survivor, and your current Grade, you will gain different Emblems that provide you with different bonus rewards at the end of each match.

Killer Emblems Chaser: Successfully completed chases against survivors. Devout: Successfully sacrificed survivors. Gatekeeper: Successfully interrupted or slowed down generator repairs. Malicious: Successfully pressurized the survivors.

Survivor Emblems Benevolent: Successfully helped a teammate against the killer. Evader: Successfully evaded chases against the killer. Lightbringer: Successfully repaired generators. Unbroken: Successfully survived the onslaught of the killer.



Make sure you achieve all your objectives before the season resets.

Seasonal reset

The final thing to note here is the monthly seasonal reset. After you progress through the ranks, come the 13th of every month, your progress will be reset and you will go back to being Ash IV once again. While this might seem disheartening, Dead by Daylight rewards players based on their Grade level during the season before the reset happens.

Depending on what your Grade level was, you will be awarded a certain number of Bloodpoints after each reset. Bloodpoints are one of six different in-game currencies that you can use to progress your character. Using Bloodpoints, you can level up your character to level 50 and purchase several different upgrades from the Bloodweb.

Image via Behaviour Interactive

These are the number of Bloodpoints you will get after each seasonal reset.

Ash IV: 10,000 Bloodpoints

10,000 Bloodpoints Ash III: 20,000 Bloodpoints

20,000 Bloodpoints Ash II: 35,000 Bloodpoints

35,000 Bloodpoints Ash I: 50,000 Bloodpoints

50,000 Bloodpoints Bronze IV: 100,000 Bloodpoints

100,000 Bloodpoints Bronze III: 125,000 Bloodpoints

125,000 Bloodpoints Bronze II: 150,000 Bloodpoints

150,000 Bloodpoints Bronze I: 175,000 Bloodpoints

175,000 Bloodpoints Silver IV: 250,000 Bloodpoints

250,000 Bloodpoints Silver III: 280,000 Bloodpoints

280,000 Bloodpoints Silver II: 310,000 Bloodpoints

310,000 Bloodpoints Silver I: 340,000 Bloodpoints

340,000 Bloodpoints Gold IV: 400,000 Bloodpoints

400,000 Bloodpoints Gold III: 450,000 Bloodpoints

450,000 Bloodpoints Gold II: 500,000 Bloodpoints

500,000 Bloodpoints Gold I: 550,000 Bloodpoints

550,000 Bloodpoints Iridescent IV: 700,000 Bloodpoints

700,000 Bloodpoints Iridescent III: 800,000 Bloodpoints

800,000 Bloodpoints Iridescent II: 900,000 Bloodpoints

900,000 Bloodpoints Iridescent I: 1,000,000 Bloodpoints

And that’s all there is to know about the ranking system in Dead by Daylight. The game might be challenging at first, but as you progress through the ranks, you will gain more information and experience that will help you rise up the Grades to the next level soon enough.