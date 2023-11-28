Can you get free Auric Cells in Dead by Daylight

Who doesn’t want fresh new characters and skins to enjoy while playing Dead by Daylight? If you’re gonna be hunted you want to look good for it right?

Well, to get these unique outfits and faces you’ll need to buy them, and to do that it requires Auric Cells. This in-game currency is something you typically need to purchase with money, so we understand why you might be looking for a free alternative to get your hands on it. Before you get your hopes up, we’ve got everything you need to know about any free Auric Cells that may be hanging around Dead by Daylight right now.

Getting free Auric Cells in Dead by Daylight

Auric Cells are not cheap. Image via Behaviour Interactive

The bad news: there is no way to get Auric Cells for free in the desktop and console versions of Dead by Daylight. This shouldn’t really come as too much of a surprise given it is the game’s premium currency. To get Auric Cells you need to purchase one of six different bundles from the in-game store. These include between 500 and 12,500 Auric Cells, with bonuses being provided for purchasing more expensive bundles.

We don’t suggest going through any other means to buy Auric Cells outside of the official store so that you don’t take any unnecessary security risks. While PC and console players can’t get free Auric Cells, things differ on mobile.

How to get free Auric Cells in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Mobile players can get free Auric Cells, but there’s a catch. Image via Dead by Daylight Mobile

Dead by Daylight Mobile does offer players free Auric Cells. These can be rare, but they are out there is you keep your eyes peeled. The first and easiest way to score some is by completing the mobile game’s tutorial. Doing this will net you 150 Auric Cells. You also get Auric Cells for leveling up in Dead by Daylight Mobile, like you get Iridescent Shards in the original game. Outside of this, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for log-in rewards. Sometimes these can provide players with a small amount of free Auric Cells to enjoy.