All new Vittorio Toscano Perks in Dead by Daylight’s Forged in Fog chapter

Vittorio Toscano is an ancient explorer and scholar from 1300s Italy. He’s a dedicated pacifist with a hunger for knowledge of the occult and everything surrounding it. Trapped in Dead by Daylight‘s Fog thanks to his own meddling with the occult, he now wanders in search of hidden knowledge while also avoiding his old friend Tarhos Kovács and the other killers.

As with each new Survivor that gets added to the game, there are three new Perks that were introduced alongside him to emphasize a certain playstyle. Here’s all the information you need to know about Vittorio Toscano’s Perks and how to use them.

Vittorio Toscano Perks in Dead by Daylight

Vittorio is not a confrontational Survivor, with his skills instead being focused on learning about the Fog and helping others to repair it faster. While he can grab the Killer’s attention, he works better as a distraction than someone who can just confront the Killer.

Potential Energy

With this Perk, Vittorio uses his understanding of the machines inside the Fog to store energy from one Generator to use on another one somewhere else. To do this, you’ll need to repair a Generator for 12 seconds at the base level for the Potential Energy to activate when you press your ability button.

When Potential Energy is activated, you can expect:

Any progress from that point on the Generator you are repairing will charge your Potential Energy.

For every 1.5 percent of progress made, you’ll receive one Token, with a max of 20 Tokens.

If you miss Skill Checks, you will lose a portion of your Tokens.

Once you’ve stored up Tokens, you can press the ability button to instantly progress that Generator for one percent for every Token that you have. But if you lose a health state, you’ll lose all your Tokens and Potential Energy will be deactivated.

This is a great tool to have when you’re about to finish a Generator and the Killer is still far away since you can charge your 20 Tokens and then finish the first Generator. After that, you’ll immediately have up to 20 percent of immediate progress on the next Generator you go to.

Fogwise

Vittorio has spent countless years exploring and learning about the Fog and the monsters that reside within it. When the player gets a Great Skill Check while repairing a Generator, the Killer’s location will be revealed to you for a base amount of four seconds, increasing to five and six when you level the Perk.

It’s always good when you can know where the Killer is so that you know when to immediately run and hide. While there are other Perks that give hints, this is a pretty easy way to find the Killer’s location just by hitting a Great Skill Check on a Generator, which is not extremely hard for veteran players.

Quick Gambit

While Vittorio is not a fighter, he does know how to put up a good defense and serve as a distraction for the greater good. When the Killer is locked onto someone with the Quick Gambit Perk, any Survivor working on a Generator within 24 meters will get a base boost of six percent to their repair speed, increasing to seven and eight for subsequent levels.

This can be a great Perk for the player using it, especially if they’re good at making the Killer mad. If the right person can get the Killer to focus on them and then loop them around the active Generators, this could go a long way to completing objectives. On the other hand, the player using it will need to know the best ways to keep the Killer busy without getting hurt and becoming a liability.