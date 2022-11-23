All new The Knight Perks in Dead by Daylight’s Forged in Fog chapter

Tarhos Kovács, better known as The Knight, is the latest Killer to be recruited by the Entity in Dead by Daylight. This mercenary was born in battle, craving the feeling of utter destruction that came when he watched his village crumble to the ground. After fighting and slaughtering for years with his three trusty companions, they were all seemingly consumed by the Fog.

The Knight has his own unique Perks that benefit a certain playstyle, although they can be taught to all current Killers. Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the new Knight perks in Dead by Daylight’s Forged in Fog chapter.

All The Knight Perks in Dead by Daylight

If you’re playing as Knight with his base Perks, you’ll be playing a dominating force that can make any hiding Survivors give away their location.

Nowhere to Hide

When the enemy hides from Tarhos, it only makes him more angry. Nowhere to Hide is triggered when the Killer damages a Generator. After damaging the machine, the Auras of all the Survivors within 24 meters of the player’s location will be revealed for a base of three seconds, increasing to four and five after leveling the ability.

This is a great Perk for any Killer once you unlock it for them on the Bloodweb. It will work especially well if you know a Survivor is hiding near a Generator, but you aren’t sure where. If you can see scratch marks nearby or recently heard repairs, this Perk will help you find any Survivors likely hiding just around a corner.

Hex: Face the Darkness

Once he’s got a taste of blood, The Knight will make an example out of the rest of the Survivors. Once he’s injured a Survivor and there is still a Dull Totem remaining on the map, then this Hex activates and lights the Totem. The injured Survivor becomes cursed, meaning they aren’t affected by the Hex’s effects.

When activated, all Survivors on the map will scream at a base of 35 seconds when outside the Killer’s Terror Radius, decreasing by five for the next two levels. When they scream, their Auras are revealed for two seconds. The Hex can be broken if the cursed Survivor either enters the Dying State or gets healed. Survivors clearing the Hex totem will cause the event to be disabled for the remainder of the match.

Hexes are great tools, but they do present weaknesses if the Survivors are able to find all the Totems and disable them. That being said, if you can curse a Survivor with this Hex and manage to keep them from healing or dying, then you’ll have a constant sound notification of where the rest of the Survivors are.

Hubris

The Knight doesn’t show mercy, especially to anyone who tries to run away from him. Whenever Tarhos is stunned by a Survivor, they will suffer from the Exposed status effect. Exposed ensures that the Survivor can be taken down with a single hit. Hubris has a cooldown of 20 seconds after every use.

This is a great ability for Killers who are tired of being stunned by Flashlights and Pallets throughout their entire game. While you’ll still need some clever maneuvering, this will help you get some well-earned revenge on the most annoying of Survivors.