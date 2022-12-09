All daily rewards for Dead by Daylight’s Bone Chill 2022 event

Behaviour Interactive has done something unique in its ability to develop a long-running horror game in Dead by Daylight that’s managed to keep players’ interest over the years. Part of this is due to the many new monsters and Survivors being introduced to the game. As with many live-service games, DBD features holidays each time a new season rolls around.

The latest seasonal holiday is the winter-themed Bone Chill in DBD, celebrating the holidays that happen around this time of year while providing daily rewards. Here’s all the information you need to know about all the daily rewards available during the Dead by Daylight Bone Chill event.

What are the daily rewards during the Bone Chill 2022 event in DBD?

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The rewards for the Bone Chill 2022 event come daily and work as a sort of in-game advent calendar, with the awards leading into Jan. 3. Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day will all provide much more valuable rewards.

The daily rewards for the next few weeks are as follows:

Dec. 1: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 2: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 3: Five Rift Fragments

Dec. 4: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 5: 500 Iridescent Shards

Dec. 6: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 7: Five Rift Fragments

Dec. 8: 500 Iridescent Shards

Dec. 9: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 10: 50,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 11: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 12: 50,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 13: 500 Iridescent Shards

Dec. 14: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 15: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 16: 500 Iridescent Shards

Dec. 17: Five Rift Fragments

Dec. 18: 25,000 Bloopoints

Dec. 19: 500 Iridescent Shards

Dec. 20: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 21: Five Rift Fragments

Dec. 22: 500 Iridescent Shards

Dec. 23: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 24: 50,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 25: 300,000 Bloodpoints, Five Rift Fragments, 1,000 Iridescent Shards

Dec. 26: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 27: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 28: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dec. 29: Five Rift Fragments

Dec. 30: 500 Iridescent Shards

Dec. 31: 100,000 Bloodpoints

Jan. 1: 50,000 Bloodpoints

Jan. 2: 25,000 Bloodpoints

Jan. 3: 25,000 Bloodpoints

In addition to the daily Bone Chill awards, players will be able to earn seasonal cosmetics through the special event tome. Players will need to complete the different objectives before redeeming the items. There is a second page of the event tome expected to unlock on Dec. 14.

Some of these rewards include things like:

Dwelf Figurine charm

Trickster in a Box charm

Frosty the Nightmare – Dredge cosmetic

Various Survivor sweaters

The map also features tons of event decorations to help players celebrate the holiday spirit while they hide. That’s all you need to know about all the daily awards in Dead by Daylight’s Bone Chill 2022 event.