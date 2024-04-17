10 Dead by Daylight memes to make you scream with laughter

Dead by Daylight might be a horror game, but there are plenty of laughs to be had along the way, thanks to the various memes and jokes created by the Dead by Daylight community.

Recommended Videos

We will be looking at ten of the best Dead by Daylight memes we could find that are sure to show you the lighter side of the survival horror game.

10 best Dead by Daylight memes

1) Learning the rules

I just wanna play, dude. Image via xxDelightfulDemonxx on Memedroid

This edit is of the infamous meme of a woman pointing at a cat during an argument, though the woman is replaced by a Survivor, and the cat becomes a Killer. The struggles of being a new player who just wants to take on the role of their favorite pop culture serial killer are real, and this meme proves that I’m not the only one who feels it.

2) The entity is displeased

The edit uses a well-known clip of Jones chasing and berating a random person who flips him off on the street, but it places Jones in the position of the Killer in DBD, standing at an open gate as a Survivor taunts him in the background. The clip ends with an “Entity Displeased” match result, so I’m guessing that Jones didn’t manage to catch up to the Survivor.

3) Aches and pains

Life is pain. Image via Behaviour Interactive and LukeBomber on Reddit.

The aches and pains we all get as humans are one thing, but the aches and pains that can overwhelm you when you stand up a little too fast are a whole other level of pain. This meme uses the icons for various mechanics in Dead by Daylight to emphasize this point. The only one I don’t quite get is the use of the Bloodlust icon: I don’t tend to get a craving for blood when I stand up too fast, but that might just be me.

4) You don’t ask, you don’t get

Gotta give them props for asking. Image via ztari and Dead by Daylight on Twitter/X and Iosif_Stalin on Memedroid.

Here, a user makes a strange request from the official Dead by Daylight Twitter/X account. The response from DBD is pretty honest, as the team behind the account can’t help but respect them for at least asking. Of course, they declined the request, but hey, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.

5) Self-inflicted pain

Lemme sip through the pain. Image via Matt Groening and UrLocalResidentEvil on Memedroid.

Dead by Daylight is a game that can be incredibly frustrating, but it is also a game that can be highly addictive. These two features come together to make for a lot of self-inflicted pain, with this meme perfectly depicting how we thoroughly enjoy setting ourselves up for this pain.

6) Worth it

I’m not entirely sure that it was worth it after all. Image via Behaviour Interactive and Thot-Slayer-Dio on Reddit.

After receiving the above message from the Killer, the Survivor decided to not only answer the question but to go a step further and insult the Killer’s mother. A decision was made. Not exactly a smart one, but a decision nonetheless. Safe to say, the Survivor would go on to suffer for the rest of the match. Was it worth it? Apparently so.

7) Your sacrifice will not be forgotten

Thanking the Gods for your demise. Image via John Cleese and RestfulRanger23 on Memedroid.

As much as Dead by Daylight encourages teamwork with your fellow Survivors when you aren’t playing as the Killer, it can be hard not to be happy about your team’s demise when this kind of situation occurs.

This meme uses a still from Monty Python and the Holy Grail to demonstrate the joy you feel when a hooked Survivor dies and drops a much-needed med kit. Their sacrifice is much appreciated, even if it doesn’t seem like it at the time.

8) Poetic justice

Next is a very gratifying clip to watch, as a trolling Killer gets what is coming to him. This clip shows a Ghostface Killer grabbing a Survivor and hooking him right next to a hatch door, which is an alternative way for the final Survivor to escape.

He starts mocking the player incessantly, but the Survivor manages to unhook themselves. They then jump down into the hatch, swiftly dodging the Killer’s attack doing so. The Survivors win the game, and we can only imagine the instant regret that the Killer is feeling in this moment. This was poetic justice, and it’s what we live for.

9) Killer impressions

These are pretty accurate for first impressions to be fair. Image via Behaviour Interactive and GeneSaw on Reddit.

This meme gives us a glimpse into a father’s first impressions of the Killers from DBD. Some of my favorites here include Russian Mother, Demented Clown, and Demon Bunny. Perhaps Behavior Interactive would be willing to rename some of the Killers to the names on this list?

10) Damn you, Jake

This is everyone’s fault but mine. Image via Wobufet on Memedroid.

Let’s be honest. We have all stepped into our own traps when playing as the Killer and then blamed the Survivors (especially if Jake is one of them). We’re all guilty of this; don’t even pretend otherwise.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more