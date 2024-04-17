What is enhance in Dave the Diver? Answered

Managing your sushi restaurant in Dave the Diver isn’t easy. Besides serving inspiring dishes, you also have to keep the cash flowing. Thankfully, you can enhance your recipes regularly to help with both.

If you are wondering what enhance means in Dave the Diver and how to do it, this guide answers all the questions you have in your mind.

Enhance in Dave the Diver, explained

Enhance your recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Dave the Diver, you can enhance the sushi recipes you unlock to increase their price and Best Taste rating. As you level up your recipes, you can earn more profit when you sell them in your restaurants, eventually helping you level up your restaurant via the Cooksta app.

Enhancing dishes in Dave the Diver uses ingredients from your inventory. For example, if you enhance the Stingray Sushi recipe from level two to level three, you need four Stingray meat.

Make sure you have the ingredients for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The higher the level you aim for, the greater the number of ingredients you need to enhance the recipe, so you must have enough ingredients in your inventory. For example, I need 76 Green Humphead Parrotfish to level up its sushi recipe to level 10—and I’m not sure how I’m going to catch so many of those hard-skinned fish.

You can enhance most recipes to a maximum of level 10. Some premium recipes, however, can’t be enhanced at all, like the Clione Queen Soup.

Considering that enhancing uses up items from your inventory, ensure you keep an eye on the stock or you may not have enough ingredients to add the recipe to the menu for that night.

