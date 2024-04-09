Is Dave the Diver on Xbox Game Pass?

Dave the Diver has been making waves since it launched in June 2023, and now it’s making a splash on several platforms—but is it on Xbox Game Pass? We have the answer.

MintRocket’s sleeper hit Dave the Diver initially launched on Steam in June 2023 before arriving on Nintendo Switch in October, with a PlayStation launch set for April 2024 alongside the reveal of a new Godzilla DLC.

Xbox players are wondering if they’re next, so if you want to know whether Dave the Diver is available with a Game Pass subscription, keep reading.

Will Dave the Diver be on Game Pass?

Making a splash. Image via MintRocket

No, Dave the Diver is not on Xbox Game Pass and there is no news about the title coming to the Microsoft console anytime soon—despite the fact that it’s now the final platform without the MintRocket title.

The door isn’t closed completely for Dave the Diver to arrive on Xbox, however, as game director Jaeho Hwang told trueachievements.com that they are “open to expanding the platform and are eager to reach” additional players.

Given the release on additional platforms has been staggered since Dave the Diver first landed on Steam, it’s likely that there will be another gap before the title makes a move to Xbox—if it happens at all.

It took four months between the Steam release of Dave the Diver and the title’s arrival on Nintendo Switch, while there was a wait of over five months before MintRocket brought the title to PlayStation.

Even if Dave the Diver does arrive on Xbox, it isn’t guaranteed to join the Game Pass lineup. However, the title was made available to PS Plus Extra subscribers, so a move to Microsoft’s subscription service isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

