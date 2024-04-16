How long is Dave the Diver?

Dave the Diver was one of the biggest hits to emerge in 2023 and has spread to additional platforms since first dropping on PC—but how long does the game take to beat? We’ve got the answer.

Whether you’ve been playing Dave the Diver since launch or have jumped in following the release on PlayStation on April 16, there is plenty to keep you occupied. While there is a main story to complete, there’s also a wealth of side content.

If you want to know how many hours you will have to sink into Dave the Diver to complete the story or to achieve 100 percent completion, read on.

How long it takes to beat Dave the Diver

Fish are friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main story in Dave the Diver takes around 20 hours to complete, but that is only if you focus on the main quests and ignore the additional content drip-fed to you throughout your playthrough.

Dave the Diver is split into seven chapters followed by an epilogue and further endgame content. Each chapter varies in length, with some being shorter than others and easy to progress through, while others take a bit more time.

The timeframe of 20 hours does not include beating all bosses, completing the Marinca, unlocking all weapon upgrades, and fully completing the game. If you strive for 100 percent completion, you can expect to spend around 50 hours in Dave the Diver.

For reference, I’ve clocked around 25 hours in Dave the Diver and I’ve completed the main story, but there are still bosses I need to overcome, fish I need to catch, VIPs I need to please, and I haven’t even started on GYAO! yet.

Dave the Diver doesn’t stop there, however, as even more content was added in the free DREDGE update and the Godzilla DLC is set to release in May, providing even more to enjoy.

