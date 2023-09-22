What is the max number of attribute points available in Cyberpunk 2077?

In Cyberpunk 2077, players have the chance to really make their character unique by picking different skills and attributes. However, there’s a set limit on how many of these points you can get, and this includes points from the expansion too.

Because of this limit, it’s important for players to plan out and think carefully about where they want to use their points. This way, they can make sure their character is set up to play in the way that fits their style the best.

What is the maximum number of attribute points in Cyberpunk 2077?

Level your attributes wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your character starts off with a base of 15 attribute points, spread evenly across five different Attributes. You also get seven extra attribute points to distribute however you like.

After that, you gain one extra attribute point each time you level up. The highest level you can reach is 50. So, you can earn 49 more points after you begin your story. This means the max number of attribute points is 71.

What is the max number of attribute points in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the highest level you can reach is now 60, which is 10 levels more than before. So, you can get 10 more attribute points. This gives you a total of 81 points, meaning there’s more room to work with and your character can become stronger.

Related Best Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077

What is the max level an attribute can be?

Each of the five attributes—Body, Cool, Intelligence, Reflex, and Technical Ability—can go up to 20 points. But, if you add them all up, that’s 100 attribute points. Since you only have 81 attribute points, you can’t max out every attribute. So, you have to decide how to spread those 81 points among the five.

About the author