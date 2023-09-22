What is the Cyberpunk 2077 level cap?

You can only become so strong.

In Cyberpunk 2077, players can freely customize their character’s appearance, class, skills, and background, and make mission decisions. But did you know there’s a level cap for the character? There are two level caps: one for the base game and another for the expansion.

What is the level cap in Cyberpunk 2077?

Level up. Image via CD Projekt Red

The maximum level in Cyberpunk 2077 is level 50. For each level, you earn points to increase five attributes: Body, Reflexes, Technical Ability, Intelligence, and Cool. Each one maxes out at level 20. After reaching level 50, you won’t gain more experience, but you can upgrade your equipment, such as weapons and attire.

There’s also a separate Street Credit leveling system, which is also capped at 50, reflecting your reputation. The higher it is, the more vendors, items, and missions you can access.

What is the level cap in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion increases the level cap to 60. This means players can level up 10 more times than before and use the additional skill points to level up new skills.

What are the best ways to level up fast in Cyberpunk 2077?

To level up quickly in Cyberpunk 2077, focus on completing the main storyline missions.

However, don’t overlook side and police missions; they’re plentiful and marked on the map with light blue icons, either a club or skull. These missions are not only abundant but also rich in experience.

For an added challenge and bonus experience, switch the game difficulty to Hard. While a police mission on Normal difficulty grants 40 experience points, on Hard, it increases to 48. This adjustment ensures you maximize your leveling potential while making things a bit challenging.

About the author