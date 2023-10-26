What is the fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077?

When it comes to vying for legend status in Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City, described by CD PROJEKT RED as a “megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification,” it’s only right that you’re driving the fastest car while doing so.

After all, whether you’re on the run from the NCPD or hunting someone else down, every big-name cyberpunk mercenary needs a great set of wheels that they can depend on. Thankfully, Cyberpunk 2077 does have a clear winner when it comes to the speed department, and there’s even a way to obtain it for free and uncover some wacky lore behind it thanks to a side job.

Here’s everything there is to know about the fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077.

The fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077

“Driving the Caliburn feels like flying a jet at ground level.” Video by Dot Esports

The fastest-drivable vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 is the Rayfield Caliburn, which is typically able to reach top speeds of 209 mph—a feat that isn’t to be taken for granted, as no other car in the game is able to break the 200 mark. This has been the case since the initial launch of the game and remains accurate even after the release of Phantom Liberty, whose three automotive additions all sit below capacities of 180 mph.

For all you gearheads out there, you will likely notice right away that the Caliburn’s exterior is very reminiscent of the Bugatti Chiron in real life. In an episode of Night City Wire, it was also officially revealed that the Caliburn’s engine sound was “voiced” by a Lexus LFA.

How to get the fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077

At the time of writing, there are two ways to obtain the Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077. The only caveat is, perhaps to be expected, you will need to have a decent amount of Street Cred (around 30) before considering doing so.

The first is by simply purchasing it for 135,000 eddies via the AUTOFIXER netpage on V’s computer or any of the dedicated terminals located near Night City’s gas stations and repair shops. Before Patch 1.5, the Caliburn cost 157,000 eddies until it was changed to 127,000, and ultimately the price it sits at now in Patch 2.0.

“The rich can be capricious.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the current market offering of the Hypercar is certainly a great get in its own right, there’s no beating the real bargain that is going out in the wild and finding it yourself for free.

After completing the introductory main mission for Panam, “Ghost Town,” players can simply wait until a couple of days pass in-game, either by sleeping or doing other jobs, and then head inside a cave out in the eastern part of the Badlands.

A map of the secret Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077. Image by Dot Esports

There, the Caliburn can be found spawned with black paint in a blue shipping crate. Unfortunately, it does seem like this process has long varied from player to player in terms of success, especially after Update 2.0.

“Choom really thinks Night City can be saved.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those trying to obtain the black Caliburn for free the official way, you can also wait until you have a Street Cred of 50 and an undiscovered quest symbol eventually appears on the map over the same cave. Titled “Murk Man Returns Again Once More Forever,” this side job essentially sends players to do the same thing and retrieve the car. But, for those who love their fair share of lore, it also shines a light on the fact that this Caliburn is essentially the Batmobile, as it belonged to the aptly named Night City vigilante.

