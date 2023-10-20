Cyberpunk 2077: Should you help Panam get revenge in Ghost Town?

Ghost Town is the job that introduces Panam Palmer to V in Cyberpunk 2077, and it’s also one that gives players a ton of freedom in shaping the outcome of the gig. During Ghost Town, you can decide whether you want to embark on a whole revenge side job within a job.

Of course, every decision in Cyberpunk has repercussions—for better or worse. Ghost Town isn’t a job that can massively shape the story’s direction, but it’s one where your choices greatly impact rewards and what sort of bonus content you’ll have access to.

Read on to learn what decisions you’ll be tasked with making during Ghost Town and what will happen if you decide to help Panam exact some sweet, sweet revenge.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ghost Town job, explained

Ghost Town is a main story job, so you can pick this one up no matter what. With that said, the job starts at the same time as Automatic Love does, so you do have the choice of which storyline you want to play first.

Ghost Town first has V going to Rogue for help in the Afterlife. Rogue has V head east out of Night City to meet Panam, and some quid pro quo turns into a “I help you, you help me” deal. Panam needs help dealing with a rival gang, and V needs help tracking down Hellman, who might be able to save V from the Relic.

But, after dealing with the Raffens that were agreed upon in the deal, Panam will tell V that she is going after Nash, the leader of the Raffens who wasn’t present at the first firefight. Panam wants you to help her, but acknowledges this wasn’t part of the deal.

To save money, of course. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

So now you’re faced with a choice: Will you help Panam on her revenge quest, or refuse her by sticking to the original deal in Ghost Town?

Cyberpunk 2077: Should you attack the Raffen base with Panam in Ghost Town?

Personally, I think you absolutely should accept Panam’s request and help her get revenge on the Raffen’s by storming their hideout. Here is why.

There are no consequences for helping Panam get revenge.

You will get tons of extra loot including the Iconic tech rifle Widow Maker.

It’s a fun and epic encounter that cannot be played later.

Panam is just the best.

The only downside to helping Panam get revenge is missing out on a reward from Rogue, which is a shiny new car. So, if you’d rather have a new car than a new Iconic sniper rifle and the respect of your peers, you can refuse Panam’s request without too many consequences either.

What happens if you don’t help Panam get revenge?

I’m sure there is one burning question that everybody is curious about, so I’ll answer it now. You can still romance Panam if you don’t help her get revenge.

You can still romance Panam.

You’ll miss out on a fun adventure and great loot.

Instead of an Iconic sniper rifle, you’ll receive a new car.

Business as usual. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you refuse to help, you will simply skip that optional base assault part of Ghost Town, and go straight to the next part of Ghost Town. When the job is complete, Rogue will reward V with a unique car named Bandit.

The car is decent, but it’s nothing that can’t easily be outclassed by tons of other vehicles. Between the two, the Iconic tech rifle is the better reward.

When you’re in the hotel at this part of the job, you have the opportunity to flirt with Panam by suggesting to share a room. Panam will sort of flirt back, but turn down the offer. This isn’t because you didn’t help her get revenge; you cannot start a romance with Panam at this point no matter what decisions you made in Ghost Town.

About the author