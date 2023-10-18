Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide

Cyberpunk 2077 gives players the opportunity to romance and flirt with characters throughout the game. But how do you turn these romances from attraction to love? This article will walk you through a quick guide to every romantic interaction in the game.

Rockstar love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Kerry Eurodyne is Johnny Silverhand’s former lead guitarist and backing vocalist. An unpredictable man, you come across Kerry in the Holdin’ On side job. You can flirt with him throughout thefollowing quests, starting with Rebel Rebel. Make sure you accept all of these quests. But the romance really starts in Boat Drinks, further down the line.

When Kerry takes you out on his yacht, kiss him after he opens up and asks you for help. After you spend the night together, tell him you’re interested in him, and the two of you can date.

Kerry is only interested in V’s who have a male body and voice type, so if you want to date Kerry, make sure you set your character to this.

Judy Alvarez. Image via CD Projekt Red.

Judy Alvarez is a braindance hacker and expert who you meet early on in the game in The Information. She’s only interested in female bodied V’s with a feminine voice, and if you play your cards right, you can end up with her as your girlfriend.

Judy comes back into your orbit in the Automatic Love quest. In this questline, make sure you refuse Judy’s payment for helping you out and spare Maiko. Check in with Judy as much as you can. Eventually, she’ll invite you out to go scuba diving in a quest called Pyramid Song. Accept her request to dive. That night, you’ll hear her distressed in the bathroom. Go in to comfort her and choose the option to touch her, and you’ll spend the night with her. The next day, she’ll ask you what the night meant. Tell her it’s the start of something amazing, and you’ll begin dating.

Panam Palmer. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Panam Palmer is a romance options exclusively for male bodied V’s with male voices. Perhaps the romance option most integral to the plot, you can first meet Panam during a sidejob, Ghost Town, but you can really get to know her during the Life During Wartime main quest.

Panam is a mysterious former member of a nomad clan who now lives her life as a mercenary. To romance her, make sure you take the side jobs that follow Life During Wartime that allow you to stay in proximity with her. In the The Rider’s on the Storm sidequest she will flirt with you and put her legs up on you. Tell her to take her shoes off and relax. You have the option to touch her thigh, which you can take. She’ll reject you and say goodnight, but this is progress, as her interest in you is piqued.

There will be several options to tell Panam you’re in this for money. Make sure you never say this, as it will immediately close her off from you.

In the following A Little Help From my Firends sidequest, don’t reveal Panam’s plan to Saul. In Queen of the Highway, Panam will suggest neural synchronization inside the Basilisk, which you should accept. You’ll get the option to let Panam touch you, which you should take. You’ll then have an intimacy scene with Panam and can date after.

River Ward. Image via CD Projekt Red.

River Ward is a former detective who you can romance if you’re a V with a feminine voice and female body type. The romance with River begins in the I Fought the Law sidequest.

Just like Judy, there are some key things you need to do to keep this option alive. Make sure you save Randy during The Hunt. You’ll have a dialogue option where you can express interest to River, make sure you choose it.

In the aptly named Following the River sidequest, make sure you kiss River. You’ll be prompted twice to do this and should take up both. This will allow you to spend the night together.

After this, you’ll have the dialogue option to pursue River romantically. Pick this, and you’re dating river.

Meredith Stout. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Meredith is a powerful, cold corpo executive that you meet early on in the game, and some players will be shocked to know you can have an intimate encounter with her. This only stays as a one-night stand, however, and you don’t have the option to date her.

Meredith can be romanced by a V of any gender or body type. Your first real encounter with her is on The Pickup (ironically), but your decision to accept her infected credchip or not doesn’t really influence your ability to romance her. The main thing you have to do is abstain from killing any of her bodyguards.

In the aptly named Venus in Fur sidequest, Meredith will contact you to meet at a motel. Accept this offer (duh), track the motel down, and head to room six. Meredith will be waiting for you in an… outfit.

Here, you hook up Meredith and spent the night together. However, she’s gone in the morning, and only sends a text as thanks.

A female joytoy. Image via CD Projekt Red.

The Joytoys are sex workers throughout Night City that you can have one-off encounters with. Though you can’t develop relationships with them, every one is interested in Vs with any body or voice type.

Joytoy’s can be found on Jig-Jig street, essentially the games Red Light District. They’re marked on your map, so you can find them, and they cost 3,000 eddies each.

Alex. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, there are no romance options in Phantom Liberty. However if you play your cards right, you can have a dance with Alex and flirt with her heavily.

Make sure you meet up with her at her bar after the main quest is over. Allow her to open up to you. At a certain point she’ll go over to the jukebox to dance. Join her and choose the option that allows you to dance with her.

