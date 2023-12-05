Psst, Cyberpunk 2077 released a new trailer while everyone was waiting for GTA 6’s

You might have eagerly waited for GTA 6‘s highly anticipated trailer, but a few hours prior, CD Projekt RED had something else for you to nibble on. Cyberpunk 2077‘s surprise 2.1 update has received a new trailer on Dec. 4.

As reported by VGC, the trailer offers an overview of the update’s main changes. It starts by showing the interface of new portable radios, a Porsche 911 Cabriolet that you’ll be able to use into new car races, new bikes, or romantic hangouts with partners. It’s also bringing a metro as a new way of transportation and a new highway.

The update also improves existing features. It brings adjustments to bike combat and maneuverability and boss fights. It’s also improving SFX and VFX effects, as well as lightning.

The game’s 2.1 update rolled out on Dec. 5 and has brought a lot of highly requested features that will change the game experience for all players, whether they’ve bought the latest DLC Phantom Liberty or not.

CD Projekt RED has been working relentlessly on a full revival of Cyberpunk 2077 with the release of the DLC Phantom Liberty, which also brought a major slew of improvements for the whole game with the 2.0 update.

And it’s still bringing more improvements over the months, while the game and its DLC can be found on sale as a bundle on Steam. If you still haven’t found the motivation to go back or start the game for the first time, it’s certainly the best time to do it.

Meanwhile, the Cyberpunk 2077 update has been overshadowed by the smashing reveal of GTA 6‘s first trailer, which players had been waiting to see for a decade —although to be fair, that’s the case for pretty much every other news story in the video games industry.